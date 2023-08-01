Apprenticeship Awards Cymru – Headline Sponsor opportunity!

Be part of the biggest event in the work-based learning calendar and become our Headline sponsor.

This will give your organisation maximum exposure not only at the awards ceremony but also in the lead up to the awards. Benefits include a quote in all press releases, bespoke social posts sent from ApprenticeshipsCymru Facebook, @apprenticewales and @NTFWwbl Twitter accounts, the opportunity to include a message on the awards website and a seat on the judging panel.

During the awards ceremony your logo will be on the stage set, you will have 2 places on the top table, an opportunity to present an award, an advert in the Awards dinner brochure and to host a table of 10 of your invited guests.

The Awards is attended by key stakeholders from the vocational education and training sector across Wales.

Please contact Karen Smith at National Training Federation Wales karen.smith@ntfw.org or call 07425 621709.

All sponsorship income will be used to enhance the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

Apprenticeship Awards Cymru rewards individuals, learning providers, and employers who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Employability and Apprenticeship Programmes across Wales.

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), these awards showcase and celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations and shown a dynamic approach to training, demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity, and shown an understanding of, and commitment to, the improvement of skills development for the Welsh economy.

The Awards offer individuals and organisations the chance to be recognised and rewarded for their commitment, hard work, achievements and success in the Welsh Government’s Employability and Apprenticeship Programmes.

