APPRENTICESHIP CENTRAL TO LAUNCH ON 1st MARCH 2023

A UNIQUE APPRENTICE RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION SOLUTION FOR EMPLOYERS

Apprenticeship Central is a full-service provider of apprenticeship services for employers who need an outsourced solution to fulfil their recruitment and retention activities at an operational level. It launches with three main services, RECRUIT, NURTURE and ENSURE.

RECRUIT is a unique service that finds and processes apprentice vacancy applicants through the Pre-Employment Programme (PEP), creating perfect candidates for employers selection.

NURTURE provides a full learning journey management service that helps employers ensure their apprentices stay engaged and motivated throughout their apprenticeship. NURTURE is the glue between employers, mentors, site managers and the training provider. It also provides a full safeguarding and pastoral care service (ENSURE) for young employees.

ENSURE is a standalone safeguarding service. The Apprenticeship Central team proactively maintain active relationships with apprentices, giving them opportunities to share any difficulties they may be encountering, either at work or in life generally. The Apprenticeship Central DSL (Designated Safeguarding Lead) fully engages with the young person one-to-one and guides them through the difficulties they are facing, liaising with local authorities and other support agencies to ensure the best possible outcome.

The creation of Apprenticeship Central is a result of the success ABLE TO (Support Services) Ltd has enjoyed since it started in June 2021. The founder of both businesses, Bob Linwood, explains: “ABLE TO was created with a two-pronged service offer: to help businesses with their marketing activities and separately, to help employers develop their apprenticeship strategy by providing operational support and taking responsibility for running their in-house apprenticeship programme. We will celebrate our 2nd anniversary soon, and with an ever increasing demand for our clearly defined individual apprenticeship services, now is the right time to evolve and give our unique apprentice proposition its own brand to power forward with”.

Apprenticeship Central inherits a portfolio of clients already benefitting from ABLE TO’s apprenticeship services and a number of negotiated partnership agreements with key industry stakeholders and networks ready to be promoted in the coming weeks.

The Apprenticeship Central team offer a free consultation to any business who is considering taking on apprentices or require support in looking after their existing apprentices. Contact the team by emailing [email protected] or request a call back via the company’s website: www.apprenticeship-central.co.uk

Published in