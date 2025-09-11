Apprenticeship launches award winner Will’s career in special effects

Will Hougham feels lucky to have been able to carry on working and learning as an apprentice special effects technician in his employer’s “work bubble” during the COVID-19 pandemic which brought most of the world to a standstill.

Will, 21, from Cardiff, had just started his career in the screen industry when the global lockdown started, creating uncertainty for millions of UK workers who were placed on furlough.

But Real SFX, the Cardiff company where he was learning his trade, decided to use the time to build for the future, with ambitious Will very much at the heart of their ‘work bubble’.

“Looking back, I consider myself lucky to have continued to work during that time when just about everyone else I knew was unable to,” said Will.

“I helped to move workshops which meant that the new Real SFX facility was ready for when productions began filming again. It gave me the opportunity to gain invaluable hands-on experience with various types of equipment which played a big role in me being employed by the company on completion of my apprenticeship.”

In recognition of his dedication, Will has won the Skills for Work Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Will’s career has flourished. Specialist props and rigs that he has created have been used on television shows. He has also completed courses in forklift operation and a Level 1 Special Explosive Effects Safety & Handling apprenticeship, both valuable to make him more employable in the industry.

Will is sharing his learning experiences by mentoring the next generation of Real SFX apprentices and has saved his company thousands of pounds by formulating a list of every asset owned by the business.

Completing his apprenticeship has helped Will to develop as an individual by challenging him to be more confident in himself, thereby overcoming depression and anxiety that had left him with little self-confidence.

“Building a career has really helped me to make a change in my life,” he said. “I now feel much more confident with my own skills as a technician and have really improved my confidence when chatting with others in social situations.”

Cardiff-based Sgil Cymru has supported Will’s learning journey and has been particularly impressed by his determination to promote apprenticeships among others starting out in the industry.

“Will’s hard work and adaptability not only benefitted his personal growth but also greatly supported the team at Real SFX,” said Sue Jeffries, lead assessor and managing director of Sgil Cymru.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”