College awarded £110k to develop degree apprenticeships 

Solihull College & University Centre has been awarded £110,000 to develop its degree apprenticeship offer.

The Office for Students (OfS) has released the names of ten colleges and 41 universities that have been awarded funding from wave one of its £40 million degree apprenticeships fund.

The fund seeks to support projects that target students who are least likely to access higher education.

Solihull College & University Centre will be using the grant to focus on building and recruiting for degree apprenticeships in Management, Manufacturing Engineering, Product Design & Development, Electronic Engineering and Social Work. In response to recent local challenges and demand for training in the care sector, £60,000 will be used to develop a brand-new social care degree apprenticeship, aiming for collaboration with Oxford Brookes University and Solihull MBC.

Vice Principal for Business Growth, Skills and Partnerships at the College, Nancy Buckley, commented:

“The College already successfully operates several degree apprenticeship programmes working with employers from a variety of industries. We look forward to expanding our offer to help employers with their training needs and ultimately to help fill skills gaps in the region.”

Cllr Karen Grinsell, Deputy Leader of Solihull Council and Lead Member for Wellbeing, Skills & Inclusion, added:

“Congratulations to Solihull College & University Centre for securing the funding to establish a new degree apprenticeship in social care. This is really good news for learners in the borough, and beyond, as degree apprenticeships are a great way to earn while you learn.

Over the last few years we have built a successful relationship with the College which is supporting the growth of a skilled social care workforce in Solihull. This degree apprenticeship is the next step in the journey and an exciting addition to the learning opportunities already in place.

I’m sure there will be lots of interest from people who want to start or develop their careers in social care. This can only be good for our local care economy that has many career opportunities to offer.”

Skills minister, Robert Halfon, commented:

“Expanding degree apprenticeships is crucial if we are to build a skills and apprenticeships nation that is fit for the future.”

He continued: “I am delighted that the institutions awarded a portion of this £40 million will not only be expanding the number of degree apprenticeships offered but have also demonstrated their commitment to boosting access and participation and prioritising equality of opportunity.”

The remaining OfS funding will be awarded across two further waves.

