Apprenticeship Week Wales – A Genius Decision

If studying full-time is not for you, then an apprenticeship with NPTC Group of Colleges could be exactly what you are looking for. You can get qualified, get paid and get a career.

Pathways Training, part of NPTC Group of Colleges, is a proud provider that delivers personalised, industry-recognised qualifications across Mid and South-West Wales. All our assessors have a vast amount of industry experience and knowledge to support learners with their qualifications and employers along their journeys.

We have very successful apprenticeship programmes with major employers in our areas, such as The DVLA, Neath Port Talbot Council, The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU); Swansea City FC, Powys Health Board and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

An apprenticeship or work-based learning gives you the chance to gain valuable experience in a real job and get nationally recognised qualifications, all whilst earning a wage!

You can find a career in lots of areas including:

Accountancy, Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanics, Business Administration, Care/ Clinical healthcare, Construction, Childcare & Playwork, Customer Service, Engineering Hospitality, Motor Vehicle, Body Shop Repair, Retail Management and Team Leading & Management.

Meet our Apprentices – Nikki Wellsford

Level 3 Business Admin apprentice Nikki is benefitting from Pathways Training’s partnership with Morland UK (part of Interior Products Group); the UK’s leading manufacturer of fully finished fit-out products. Nikki works as a Quality Technician at the company’s headquarters in Welshpool and she is undertaking her Business Admin apprenticeship through Pathways Training at Newtown College. The qualification is designed to fit within Nikki’s role as she can apply her written work to various aspects of her day-to-day tasks, and it helps her to understand the theory underpinning all aspects of the business.

Nikki returned to education after taking a year out and she credits her apprenticeship with helping to develop the skills and confidence needed to progress in the workplace. She advocates for apprenticeships, especially for learners who don’t really know where to start on their career path and says that the freedom to learn in the workplace without the pressure of exam-based assessment is invaluable. Nikki highlights the support she has received from her Pathways assessor who attends her workplace to undertake reviews with her and is always on hand to provide advice and guidance with any aspect of the qualification – they are only ever an email or a phone call away.

Nikkis also praised the partnership between Pathways Training at NPTC Group of Colleges and Morland UK and believes they are creating an excellent learning opportunity for apprentices.

For mZown College: 0330 818 9442

Apprentices at NPTC Group of Colleges

As well as providing apprenticeships through our Pathways Training team, NPTC Group of Colleges also values the contribution that apprentices can make to our organisation and the College is a pro-active employer of apprentices, using our longstanding partnerships through Skills Academy Wales.

Jack Mainwaring is a marketing apprentice within the HR department at Neath College, working collaboratively with the College’s marketing team and undertaking a Digital and Social Media apprenticeship.

Jack’s day-to-day role involves running the HR department’s social media channels; posting job vacancies, and promoting recruitment activities within the College. Jack also attends in-person recruitment events in the local community, promoting the opportunities at NPTC Group of Colleges and the benefits of working at the College.

Jack undertakes his apprenticeship with Swansea ITeC via the Skills Academy Wales partnership, and he attends once a fortnight to learn the theory behind digital marketing. He also spends one day a week with the College’s in-house marketing team, learning about all aspects of digital marketing in a real-world context and receiving one-on-one mentoring from experienced digital marketers.

Jack credits the support network that he has at his disposal through this collaborative working arrangement, and it’s helped him to develop skills and confidence in his role. He believes that apprenticeships are perfectly suited towards students who flourish in a practical learning environment, allowing them to reach their full potential. The key benefit of being an apprentice is being able to learn, earn and work at the same time and receive valuable advice and guidance as you progress in your career.

Click the button below to find out more about working at NPTC Group of Colleges as an apprentice.

Published in