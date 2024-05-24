Apprenticeships Partnership With Top Local Employer Goes From Strength to Strength

Pathways Training (NPTC Group of Colleges work-based training provider) and Swansea Bay University Health Board have been in partnership since 2016, providing apprentices with an opportunity to learn and develop in a professional setting.

The partnership provides funded training and support for apprentices in Accounting, Management, Business Administration and Healthcare. It also provides an opportunity to secure permanent employment, with progression opportunities, within Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB).

SBUHB is committed to developing its succession and talent management pathway of which the apprenticeship route is a part. They are aware that there is an ageing workforce within the company and therefore there is a need to ensure a continual programme of introducing new talent and skills into the wider team.

Stuart Davies is the Principal Finance Manager for Performance and Development in the Finance department at SBUHB. Stuart started his role in 2022 and has line management responsibility for two apprentices.

Across the Finance department there are a further six apprentices and colleagues who have completed their AAT qualification through the apprenticeship route.

Stuart is a big advocate for the apprenticeship route:

“The apprenticeship route offers a valuable opportunity to develop our workforce and improve skills and expertise. Apprentices offer a way to sustainably grow our team by bringing in new talent and providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their roles. They can also help to develop the skills of existing staff members, providing them with opportunities for career progression and personal development.

“We have had a lot of success with our previous apprentices who have not only secured roles within the department but have also shown their ability in higher-graded posts.”

Stuart also speaks highly of their partnership with Pathways Training:

“We have a good link with Pathways Training at Neath College, who frequently visit our apprentices to make sure they are on track with their studying and have all the support that they need. Having worked closely with Pathways over the two years, I know that they go above and beyond in the level of support and guidance they provide for the apprentices.”

Eli Thomas-Jones is currently completing an Accounting Apprenticeship, studying AAT Level 3. His apprenticeship journey started in September 2022 when he secured a Foundation Apprenticeship with Audit Wales and completed his AAT Level 2. Eli is completing his apprenticeship through Pathways Training at Neath College. He is currently on secondment with SBUHB from his employer Audit Wales as a Finance Apprentice.

Eli feels completing an apprenticeship has set him up for success:

“I have benefited loads from my apprenticeship, as I have been able to gain on-the-job experience with Audit Wales and Swansea Bay University Health Board. My colleagues are eager to support my development, many of them have gone down a similar route and understand the hurdles and challenges of working and studying.

“The confidence I have gained since doing this apprenticeship has been amazing. I started off as a very shy person; I always struggled to ask for help or to interact with people in school and university. My workplace has helped me overcome this. I also get to share my experience and learn with other Accounting Apprentices in college, and this helps me a great deal. To anyone considering an apprenticeship, I would wholeheartedly say go for it. I can honestly say, in terms of my career, this has been the best decision I have made.”

Apprenticeships are a great way to work, earn and learn at the same time while allowing you to gain practical experience in the workplace and work towards industry-recognised qualifications.

Pathways Training supports individuals who are entering the workforce for the first time or seeking to advance in their current career. Their apprenticeships offer a pathway towards acquiring new skills and knowledge that can benefit professional growth. Hundreds of apprentices secure permanent employment or gain career progression in their chosen sector each year.

It also offers apprenticeships in other routes including Engineering trades, Construction trades, Civil Engineering, Motor Vehicle trades, Horticulture, Clinical Healthcare, Childcare and Supporting Teaching and Learning. Its assessors have a vast amount of industry experience and knowledge and support hundreds of apprentices each year. They have established partnerships with leading employers in Wales and are able to provide guidance and support to individuals with their chosen career routes.