Global training business comes to Birmingham

One of the largest global training businesses has come to Birmingham.

Mercuri International (UK) is expanding its activities in the UK and has opened a satellite office in the heart of the nation’s second city.

The company that has its global headquarters in Sweden has been providing training for 60 years and is active in more than 50 countries.

It is focusing on supporting employers of all shapes and sizes with apprenticeship training across many sectors.

Apprenticeships can be taken up to post graduate level allowing the student to earn as they learn and the employer to upskill its workforce. They are not only for young people but are also increasingly seen as a way for older employees to upskill as well as make a career change.

“As a business we have flown under the radar in the UK but that is about to change,” said Karen Hyde, financial controller of the UK arm of Mercuri International that is based in Henley in Arder, near Stratford upon Avon.

“Birmingham is a vibrant young city with an increasingly diverse collection of businesses.

“While the city and the West Midlands are historically known for manufacturing, there has been an influx of new businesses including financial services, the legal profession, high tech, hospitality and retail.”

Businesses ranging from global corporations to micro companies are taking advantage of apprenticeship to give their employees the skills they need to be competitive and students are turning away from traditional university degrees that can leave them with staggering debts and looking towards apprenticeships.

Mercuri’s satellite office is the George Road, Edgbaston alongside SME Outsourcing that provides a range of accountancy, recruitment and other services to small and medium sized businesses throughout the UK.

“I am delighted that we are able to support Mercuri International (UK) with their plans for growth in the United Kingdom,” said Amina Hussain, group CEO of SME Outsourcing.