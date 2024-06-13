Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Global training business comes to Birmingham

Adrian Kibbler June 13, 2024
0 Comments

One of the largest global training businesses has come to Birmingham.

Mercuri International (UK) is expanding its activities in the UK and has opened a satellite office in the heart of the nation’s second city.

The company that has its global headquarters in Sweden has been providing training for 60 years and is active in more than 50 countries.

It is focusing on supporting employers of all shapes and sizes with apprenticeship training across many sectors.

Apprenticeships can be taken up to post graduate level allowing the student to earn as they learn and the employer to upskill its workforce. They are not only for young people but are also increasingly seen as a way for older employees to upskill as well as make a career change.

“As a business we have flown under the radar in the UK but that is about to change,” said Karen Hyde, financial controller of the UK arm of Mercuri International that is based in Henley in Arder, near Stratford upon Avon.

“Birmingham is a vibrant young city with an increasingly diverse collection of businesses.

“While the city and the West Midlands are historically known for manufacturing, there has been an influx of new businesses including financial services, the legal profession, high tech, hospitality and retail.”

Businesses ranging from global corporations to micro companies are taking advantage of apprenticeship to give their employees the skills they need to be competitive and students are turning away from traditional university degrees that can leave them with staggering debts and looking towards apprenticeships.

Mercuri’s satellite office is the George Road, Edgbaston alongside SME Outsourcing that provides a range of accountancy, recruitment and other services to small and medium sized businesses throughout the UK.

“I am delighted that we are able to support Mercuri International (UK) with their plans for growth in the United Kingdom,” said Amina Hussain, group CEO of SME Outsourcing.

Published in: Work and leadership
Topics: ,
Adrian Kibbler

Related Articles

Tristan Arnison Exclusive

Promises, Possibilities & Political Futures…

Tristan Arnison discusses the main UK parties’ education policies for the upcoming election. While specifics vary, common themes emerge around curriculum reform, skills training, and…

Tristan Arnison, Assistant Principal – Curriculum and Student Experience Designated Safeguarding Lead at The Henley College June 12, 2024
0 Comments

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .