Aspire 2Be Launches Level 4 Digital Product Management Apprenticeship for Work‑Based Learners in Wales

Aspire 2Be has announced the launch of a new Level 4 Digital Product Management Apprenticeship, offering a fully funded learning opportunity for eligible work‑based learners and employers across Wales. The apprenticeship has been developed to meet the growing demand for skilled digital professionals as organisations continue to design, develop and scale digital services.

As digital transformation accelerates across public, private and third‑sector organisations in Wales, the role of the Digital Product Manager has become increasingly critical. This Agored Cymru–accredited Level 4 Diploma in Digital Product Management has been designed to equip learners with the knowledge and skills required to manage digital products throughout their full lifecycle – from early concept and development through to launch, iteration and continuous improvement.

The apprenticeship takes a holistic approach to digital product management, focusing on the effective combination of technology, data, and user insight. Learners develop the ability to work confidently across multidisciplinary technical and business teams, helping to deliver user‑centred digital products such as systems, services, apps, websites and software.

The programme is delivered through a flexible online learning model, making it accessible for work‑based learners to balance learning with employment. Participants benefit from one‑to‑one coaching, collaborative learning activities and continuous support that is tailored to their role and workplace context. Learners also gain access to Aspire 2Be’s Aspire360 learning platform, enabling them to explore module content, consolidate learning, and engage with resources at a time that suits them.

Innovative approaches to learning and assessment are embedded throughout the programme. Rather than relying solely on traditional assignments, learners are encouraged to showcase their learning in creative and practical ways that reflect real‑world digital product environments. The apprenticeship is delivered by experienced trainer‑coaches with extensive industry knowledge, ensuring learning is both current and relevant.

On successful completion, participants achieve a nationally recognised Level 4 qualification, supporting progression into product‑focused roles and strengthening digital capability within organisations across Wales. With no cost involved for eligible learners, the apprenticeship represents a valuable opportunity for employers to upskill their workforce while supporting staff development and retention.

Matt Smith, Managing Director of Aspire 2Be, said the apprenticeship reflects the need to align funded learning with modern digital skills:

“The introduction of this apprenticeship is an important step in aligning funded learning with digital capability. It enables more digitally adept learners to access high‑quality, funded provision, while supporting employers to build the skills they need for a digital‑first economy.”

The launch of the Level 4 Digital Product Management Apprenticeship reinforces Aspire 2Be’s commitment to delivering high‑quality, future‑focused learning that supports both individual progression and organisational growth across Wales.