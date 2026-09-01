Award winner Javier to study medicine two years after returning to education

After leaving school at the age of 14 with no formal qualifications, Javier Griffiths-Payne returned to learning a decade later.

Just two years on, the 25-year-old from Barry has secured a place to study medicine at the University of Bristol, proving that it is never too late to change the course of your life.

Inspired by his late grandmother, who dedicated 46 years of her life to nursing, Javier was determined to pursue a career in healthcare and build a future he could be proud of.

Attending an open day at Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) proved pivotal. “I really had my heart set on a career in medicine but, with no qualifications, it was very hard to find what I needed as a mature student in my situation,” he recalled.

“After the open day, I gained a clearer understanding of the goal I had set for myself by discussing the different pathways I could take.”

He enrolled on a Level 2 Access to Further Study course alongside a GCSE in Biology with the Open University and has not looked back.

“It felt very welcoming to learn in an environment in which I was not alienated because of my lack of formal education, as this was one of my biggest worries about returning as a mature student,” explained Javier.

He secured an A grade in Higher Mathematics and the highest possible grades in his Level 3 Access to Higher Education: Bioscience qualification. The intensive, one-year course, which featured chemistry, biology and biochemistry, alongside modules in study skills and communication, helped him secure a place at the University of Bristol.

In recognition of his learning journey and dedication, Javier has won the Young Adult Learner Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. He is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Throughout his studies, Javier provided care for his disabled grandfather as well as captaining Team Wales in competitive video gaming during the Counter-Strike International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship qualifiers.

Encouraging others who left school without qualifications to return to learning, he said:

“It is never too late to start again. If someone had told my younger self that I would be studying medicine at university, I would have said they were joking! But here I am. I’ll never stop learning!”

Kathleen Weatherhead, CAVC Access to HE course tutor and science teacher, said:

“Javier is an exemplary learner. Over the past couple of years, he has demonstrated time and again the genuine enthusiasm of a mature learner enjoying the opportunity to study and to take advantage of every opportunity that prepares him for higher education.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, said:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Javier’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.