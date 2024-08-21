Award-winning customer service apprenticeship programme celebrates continued success

A POWERFUL partnership between Middlesbrough College, Northern Skills and business software leader Sage has fostered exceptional customer service professionals through their innovative apprenticeship programme.

This collaboration recently earned a prestigious silver award at the North East Contact Centre Awards (NECCA) for Best Apprenticeship Programme, triumphing over industry giants including HSBC, DHL and Tui.

In a field with high demand for skilled workers, the customer service apprenticeship programme equips young people with the knowledge and expertise to thrive.

This bespoke creation, tailored specifically to Sage’s business values and needs, trains 8-10 individuals aged 18-20 each year.

Not only are they well-equipped, but apprentices have also demonstrably excelled, generating a staggering £173,000 worth of leads through customer interactions and achieving a phenomenal 90.1% first-call resolution rate in the past year alone.

Furthermore, an outstanding achievement is the 100% pass rate of all Sage apprentices who have sat the End-Point Assessment (EPA), with every single one securing a Distinction. This exceptional performance is a testament to the high standards of apprenticeship delivery provided by Middlesbrough College, Northern Skills and Sage’s internal training and support.

Apprenticeship graduate Thomas Weightman said: “My journey at Sage has been an incredible experience. Every step has been fantastic, from the initial excitement of starting a new job to the confidence I’ve gained through hands-on training and supportive coaching. The friendly atmosphere, combined with rewarding perks and recognition, has made Sage feel like a second home.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunities and support I’ve received.”

Apprentices receive a comprehensive training plan, starting with a dedicated 6-week induction into the Sage payroll product. This is followed by a structured on-the-job training period of 12-16 weeks, where each apprentice is assigned a dedicated coach for mentorship and support.

Following the initial training phases, apprentices undergo regular reviews to ensure continued development.

The programme incorporates inspiring elements like guest speakers, including the CEO of Sage and dedicated career development days.

Modules cover essential areas such as legislation and regulation, ensuring apprentices are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the role.

Given the high-pressure nature of the role, apprentices are comprehensively monitored on-call time, sales targets, customer satisfaction scores and adherence to schedules. They are also extensively trained in handling calls from professionals like accountants, with a strong emphasis on practising effective communication skills.

The programme boasts a remarkable retention rate, with 7/8 of recent graduates remaining within the company.

Zoe Lewis, Principal and Chief Executive of Middlesbrough College, said: “We are incredibly proud of this programme and the success of our apprentices. The collaboration with Northern Skills and Sage has been instrumental in creating a world-class learning experience that equips young people with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the customer service industry.

“This programme is a shining example of how collaboration can benefit both businesses and educational institutions.”

The Middlesbrough College, Northern Skills and Sage customer service apprenticeship programme is a shining example of successful industry collaboration and its positive impact on youth employment and skills development.