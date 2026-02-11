Bakery Employer Launches new Apprenticeship Academy with The Sheffield College

A new apprenticeship partnership with a regional employer to train the next generation of bakery talent has got underway at The Sheffield College.

Jacksons Bakery, home of the much-loved Jacksons of Yorkshire brand, has launched its first cohort of 15 apprentices at the college.

The apprentices will train as part of Jacksons’ Rise and Shine Academy, a major investment in skills designed to future-proof the family-run business and grow talent from within.

Shining a spotlight on the power of apprenticeships to create real careers, support employers and strengthen local industry, the collaboration is being championed during National Apprenticeship Week from 9th to 15th February 2026.

Richard Sanders, Sector Director for Apprenticeships, The Sheffield College, said:

“This is a great opportunity for the apprentices to build a career in a well-established, family run business.

“Jacksons are always innovating and looking to expand their product offer. Having apprentices will bring new ideas. The Rise and Shine academy is a great route for new employees and an opportunity to learn valuable skills in an expanding sector.”

Jacksons Bakery apprentices began their 18-month Baker Level 2 apprenticeship at The Sheffield College’s City Campus on Granville Road in September 2025.

The programme blends hands-on learning with real-world experience. Apprentices spend one day a week at college, developing their skills in industry-standard training facilities, alongside four days working on site at Jacksons Bakery, learning directly from experienced professionals.

During the apprenticeship, learners gain a deep understanding of the modern bakery sector exploring industry trends, new technologies and core baking theory.

Training covers methods and processes, specialist equipment, ingredients, packaging and labelling, as well as health and safety and the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

Nicola Ritchie, People Development Manager, Jacksons Bakery, said:

“Partnering with The Sheffield College is an important step in developing the next generation of skilled bakers who will help shape the future of our business.

“Many of our colleagues have dedicated decades to Jacksons and, as they approach retirement, it’s vital that we invest in fresh talent and ensure a strong succession pipeline.

“Our Rise and Shine academy is centred around nurturing our colleagues, supporting their growth, and giving them the confidence and technical skills to thrive in a modern bakery environment. We’re proud to see our apprentices already bringing enthusiasm, new ideas and a real passion for our industry.”

Reflecting on his experience, apprentice Lukman Sanni, 43, said:

“So far, the apprenticeship has been an incredible experience, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow. I have a strong passion for baking and a keen interest in understanding the entire integrated process of running a bakery business.”

Lukman chose an apprenticeship because of the blend of practical on-the-job training and academic study and sees it as an effective way to launch a new career.

“I really enjoy the combination,” added Lukman. “It allows me to immediately apply the theoretical knowledge gained at college to real-world scenarios in the workplace, reinforcing my learning and understanding of bakery processes.

“My long-term ambition is to fully master my craft, continuously innovate within the field and, ultimately, rise to a leadership position within the bakery industry.”

Apprenticeships offer young people and adults the opportunity to earn as they learn, study a qualification and go further in a career.

During 2024/25, around 1,800 apprentices were trained by the college backed by approximately 824 employers. Apprenticeships+ is the home of apprenticeships at The Sheffield College.

Pictured: Jacksons Bakery apprentices are developing their skills at The Sheffield College.