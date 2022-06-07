Barnfield College student Trinity Hutley wins national motor industry Award and Bursary

Barnfield College graduate sets sights on becoming a tutor herself and inspiring more women to join the automotive sector

Barnfield College student, Trinity Hutley from Luton, has won the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Full Time Student of the Year Award 2022. She also received the Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary of £2,000 in recognition of her dedication and commitment to her career development.

The Fellowship Bursary is designed to assist motor industry trainees, students and apprentices through their studies. Funds contribute to the cost of training, books and other learning materials and expenses to help trainees manage the costs of their study and ensure they can excel in their chosen career.

20 year-old Trinity’s achievement is all the more impressive as she has had to overcome the challenges of learning to be a Workshop Technician while living with dyslexia and operating in an incredibly male dominated industry. A lifelong love of motorcycles attracted Trinity to a career in the automotive sector and she has excelled in her studies, achieving Level 1, 2 and 3 Diplomas in Light Vehicle Maintenance.

Commenting on her success Trinity said:

“I am incredibly proud of being named the 2022 IMI Full Time Student of the Year. There’s no denying that getting my Technician qualification has been demanding; having dyslexia means you have to work so much harder to process and understand information as quickly as everyone else. However, my tutors and the college have been extremely encouraging offering me extra support in the workshop, adapting teaching styles in the classroom and allowing me to come into join other classes on my days off.

“I was also made Student Ambassador, which meant I became the voice of students for my department at public events which I found especially exciting. I also get great satisfaction from helping other students with dyslexia in the Motor Vehicle Department overcome their own hurdles that the learning disability presents.”

Trinity has enjoyed helping other students so much that she now wants to become a Vehicle Technician Tutor, using her Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary to support this ambition. She explains, “Currently only 16% of employees in the motor sector are women – I was the only girl in the Motor Vehicle Department throughout my time at Barnfield. And I continually see my male peers given opportunities outside of college I can only dream of.

“I want to make a difference from the ground up. By training to become a tutor I hope to inspire students no matter what their gender or disability and show them that with hard work, support and determination, anything is possible.”

Commenting on the bursary award, Brian Spratt, Honorary Secretary of the Fellowship said:

“Like so many students in the last two years, Trinity Hutley has shown steely determination to progress her career. She is clearly a highly enthusiastic individual who sees any challenge as an opportunity, not a barrier. We therefore felt that she should receive our annual bursary which will give her the extra support to continue her studies.”

Jo Hollingdale, Careers & Student Membership Manager for the IMI added,

“Undoubtedly, Trinity has shown dedication and commitment in becoming a first-class Vehicle Technician. It is her love of the industry and desire to make a difference that really shone through for us when choosing her as winner of the award and bursary. At the IMI we are committed through our Diversity Task Force to understand how the motor industry can be a more attractive place for everyone to work in and drive positive change. As well as being an incredibly skilled Vehicle Technician, Trinity is an inspiring role model for anyone considering a career in the sector. We’re delighted to be helping her forge her next steps in our exciting industry through the Fellowship Bursary and are sure we will hear more of Trinity as her career progresses.”

