Barnsley College students have a thrilling time

Over 70 students from Barnsley College’s Business and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) departments have visited Alton Towers to improve their knowledge of the business and the theme park owner, Merlin Entertainments.

The Alton Towers Resort is the UK’s number one theme park with over 40 rides and attractions. Based in Staffordshire, it is home to record breaking rollercoasters, CBeebies Land, Sharkbait Reef by SEALIFE, family attractions, live shows and entertainment.

Throughout the academic year, students studying the Level 3 Accounting T Level and Level 3 Management and Administration T Level will look at Alton Towers as a case study. By the end of July 2023, the students will answer the over-arching project question of ‘Should Merlin Entertainments invest in a new ride at Alton Towers?’

Emma Lawler, Business Couse Leader at Barnsley College explained:

“In the first project, our students are working either individually or in pairs to design a new ride for Alton Towers and then pitch the ride to their peers. By visiting the attraction, the students could see the theme park and what rides are already there, as well as gain first-hand knowledge of the location, which suppliers have their products there, sustainability and the factors customers and the board would be concerned about.

“As part of their studies, the students will learn the theory of business and learn about organisational structures, Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats analysis, Political, Economic, Social and Technological analysis and human resources. By visiting Alton Towers, the students have been able to see the variety of job roles that are available and already they are using this knowledge to create corporate documentation including person specifications and job advertisements.”

Level 3 Management and Administration T Level student, Abi Marshall, added:

“The trip to Alton Towers was one of the best trips I’ve had, everyone was together and we had lots of fun! We were getting the information we needed for our project, but I was getting to know the brand of Alton Towers, have a go on the rides and learn about their portfolio whilst experiencing their customer service.”

Angela Kerley, Head of Business and Management at Barnsley College, added:

“Educational visits like this provide our students with an opportunity to develop their understanding of a particular subject and really bring it to life.

“The students had the opportunity to see first-hand the scale of the theme park and the factors that the business needs to be aware of so it can operate. In addition, the attendees had the chance to improve their team building and communication skills whist experiencing the rides.”

