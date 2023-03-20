Barnsley College Students taught by Hair and Beauty industry specialists

As part of Barnsley College’s Hair and Beauty Industry Week, students received training sessions from some impressive names in the industry.

First to visit and share their expertise was award-winning professional hairstylist, Sheree Thompson, founder of Siren Hair Art, who delivered a bridal hair training session to students.

Tuesday was a takeover by professional makeup artist Carrie Jones. Carrie carried out a full make-up demonstration on the College’s very own Julia Davies from the Enterprise team.

Carrie has worked with celebrities including Gok Wan, Olly Murs and P!nk, and shared anecdotes and advice from her career during the session.

On Wednesday, Jack Sowter and Lucy Whelan from Lush Meadowhall gave students an interactive bath bomb-making session and presentation on working for the company, giving an insight into the opportunities that might be available for them in the hair and beauty retail industry.

Finally, Olivia Pearce from Luxe Aesthetics delivered an interactive session on Thursday demonstrating potential careers which await students in beauty aesthetics.

Anita Wilkinson, Head of Department for Hair and Beauty at Barnsley College, said:

“We’ve had another brilliant Hair and Beauty Industry Week packed full of new learning opportunities for our students.

“Sessions with experts like this are not only making valuable additions to our students’ skill sets, but also showing them what they could achieve and aspire to be in their careers if they continue to work hard.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to each of our guests for their brilliant sessions.”

Barnsley College offer Hair and Beauty courses at a variety of levels, including part-time courses for adults. There are part-time courses starting very soon including Hopi Ear Candling, Lash Technician training and much more. Visit the Hair and Beauty webpage to browse the range of courses that are available: www.barnsley.ac.uk/hair

