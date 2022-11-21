Become a Doctor in Business Administration at the world’s first business school for health

The new UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) offers a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) Health, a professional doctorate degree designed for leaders in the health sector.

The DBA Health draws on expertise from academics across the whole of the UCL GBSH and experts from the Faculty of Population Health Science. The programme design is intended to provide flexibility for professionals who are studying whilst working full-time as senior health leaders and managers.

Individuals will often conflate the DBA with a Ph.D., which many don’t associate with themselves, or favour an MBA followed by executive education courses later on. Nora Colton, Director for the UCL GBSH, says,

“This is unfortunate because the skills and knowledge they could obtain through a DBA, done part-time alongside their professional career, is invaluable for the complex world we live in today. Health professionals are a group for which a DBA could make such a career difference.

“There are several goals for a DBA graduate. One of the most important will be to obtain substantial research and analytical skills to use when designing projects and applying research methodologies for using an evidence-based approach to inform decisions. In a sector such as health, these skills are invaluable, along with conceptualising, designing, and implementing health projects.”

DBA candidates would have around seven years of work experience, and perhaps have already completed an MBA or MSc degree. Most will come from senior management backgrounds, having been in a leadership role of some type within an organisation, or entrepreneurs with business experience.

