Big Assembly to Be Broadcast LIVE From the National Stone Centre in Derbyshire During National Apprenticeship Week 

The Big Assembly is an award-winning, annual broadcast that provides apprenticeship advice to schools, parents, students, and employers. Last year’s broadcast was watched live and on demand by 100,000 people.

Today, Workpays is proud to announce The Big Assembly will be broadcast live at the National Stone Centre, a 40 acre Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Tens of thousands of people have signed up already and, if you haven’t yet, you can too at www.bigassembly.org.

Alex Glasner, MD, Workpays, said:

“The aim of the Big Assembly is simple: inspire the next generation of apprentices. For many school leavers, the broadcast is a starting point to discover what their next steps are after graduation – whether it be employment or further education. The Big Assembly is the jewel in the crown of National Apprenticeship Week!

With more and more people tuning in each year, we are excited to partner with the stunning National Stone Centre in Derbyshire, which supports many different types of apprenticeships.

This year’s Big Assembly will be the BIGGEST one ever.”

The 2023 Big Assembly is being broadcast live from the National Stone Centre near Matlock, Derbyshire, on the 7th February at 11:10 am.

This year’s live event will include careers advice from companies big and small and from people who work in lots of different sectors, including media, construction, cars, finance, and our panel has some well-known names.

The 2023 Big Assembly is free and can be watched online. Simply sign up in advance: www.BigAssembly.org

The Big Assembly is run by Workpays in conjunction with Get My First Job, Amazing Apprenticeships & ASK.

National Apprenticeship Week runs 6th – 12th February 2022. More information can be found here: https://www.nationalapprenticeshipweek.co.uk/

Workpays help people to access the skills & training needed to gain employment.

