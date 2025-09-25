Bluebells Forest Preschool – From Childminder to Outdoor Nursery

When Kelly Welch, manager of Bluebells Forest Preschool, first began working in early years education, she had no idea that her journey would eventually lead to running a fully outdoor nursery rooted in forest school principles. Her background in teaching, combined with a growing passion for early years and outdoor education, inspired her to explore childminding as a starting point.

As Bluebells grew, Kelly knew that having the right training and qualifications in place would be essential. That’s when Educ8 Training became part of the journey, supporting both her and her team to gain the skills needed to develop the nursery and deliver high-quality childcare.

“I started childminding just to see how it would go down in the area,” Kelly explained. “It was really well received, we got busier and busier, and soon had a long waiting list. Living and working in the same space became unsustainable, so we knew it was time to expand.”

That expansion marked the beginning of Bluebells Forest Preschool. But with the transition from a home-based childminding service to a registered nursery came new challenges, particularly around staff qualifications.

“When we made the switch to a nursery, many of our staff didn’t have the relevant qualifications. That’s when we turned to Educ8 Training.”

Building a qualified team with Educ8 Training

Three years ago, Kelly and her team began their partnership with Educ8 Training. Initially, four staff members enrolled in training. While two moved on before completing, two others successfully completed their qualifications. Another team member, who began with a Level 2, recently finished their Level 3 with Educ8 Training.

“We’ve had a really positive experience. Each of us had our own tutor, and the support was brilliant. If we ever had questions or needed help, the team was always available and quick to respond.”



Kelly also noted that some staff had to resit assessments to meet the required standards, but Educ8 Training remained consistently supportive, providing guidance, feedback, and ensuring the learning process stayed aligned with the nursery’s operational needs.

“The tutors were flexible, came out to do observations, and worked around our schedules. We always felt supported.”

The forest school ethos at the heart of Bluebells

In 2023, Bluebells Forest Preschool moved to a new location, allowing Kelly and her team to fully realise their vision: a completely outdoor nursery built around forest school principles.

“We’ve always focused on outdoor education. I’m forest school trained and many of the team have now completed playwork qualifications too. All of our children’s education happens outside, rain or shine.”

From foraging and fire-building to leaf identification and woodwork, the children’s daily experiences are rooted in nature. They learn through play, exploration, and connection to the world around them.

“We’ve got a cabin where the children keep their waterproofs and wellies, and the parents all know what to expect, it doesn’t matter if it’s raining, we’re outside. Everything from communication to social skills is built through outdoor learning.”

Supporting growth and development

Educ8 Training’s support has not only helped Kelly ensure that her staff are qualified, it’s played a vital role in the business’s growth and long-term success.

“The apprenticeships have had a huge impact on our development. Our team is more confident, more skilled, and better prepared to deliver high-quality childcare.”

A trusted training provider

When asked how she first heard about Educ8 Training, Kelly recalled that it came through a recommendation from someone in her network.

“I didn’t want to risk choosing a course that wouldn’t meet the requirements. I’d heard stories about people completing training that didn’t actually qualify them properly. So I asked around and Educ8 came highly recommended, we’ve stuck with them ever since.”

As the nursery continues to grow, Kelly says there’s no hesitation about continuing the partnership.

“If we bring on more staff or need additional training, we’ll definitely use Educ8 Training again. I’d recommend them to anyone in the area. They’ve been fantastic.”