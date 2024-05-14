Bradford College Apprentices Recognised for Outstanding Achievements

Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) and other apprenticeship providers and employers from across the region gathered at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford to celebrate exceptional achievements at the 2024 West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

As the headline sponsor, Bradford College was proud to support this event, which showcased the impact of apprenticeships across West Yorkshire.

The College had much to celebrate on the night, with three of its apprentices receiving recognition for their outstanding work in their respective fields.

Amy Hickie of Muirhead Dental Health emerged as the winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year award, highlighting her exceptional skills and commitment to the dental health sector.

Charlotte Kelly of Bradford Cyrenians and Fizza Mumtaz of Bradford District Credit Union were also commended for their achievements, having been nominated for the Professional Services Apprentice of the Year and Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year awards, respectively.

Kelly McAllister, Head of Apprenticeships & Business Development at Bradford College, said:



“We are incredibly proud of Amy, Charlotte, and Fizza’s achievements. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for their chosen careers are truly inspiring. These awards are a testament to the quality of our apprenticeship programmes and the exceptional talent we nurture at Bradford College.”

Bradford College was also shortlisted for the Training Provider of the Year award after winning the category for the last two years. The College reached the finals owing to its commitment to delivering quality apprenticeship programmes that develop skills for success in the workplace and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the region.