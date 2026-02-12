Bradford College Digital Staff Member Named National ‘Community Champion 2026’

Clark Mitton, the Digital Experience Design Lead at Bradford College, has been named one of 15 national education and research sector community champions by Jisc.

Jisc is a not-for-profit organisation that provides digital infrastructure, technology services, and resources for higher education, further education, and research sectors.



Jisc community champions are leading lights who go above and beyond in the education and research sector. By sharing knowledge and technical expertise and encouraging collaboration, these extraordinary advocates make a positive impact on colleagues and students across the sector.

Nominated for organising the Innovate North community – bringing educators across the UK together to share ideas – Clark also supports the wider community through Innokits, giving learners outside the campus access to digital tools. He makes digital exciting and challenges staff perceptions to help build their skills and confidence.



Clark’s nominator, Monika Worthington (Bradford College Digital Innovation Lead), said:



“Before Clark stepped into his role, many staff at Bradford College felt overwhelmed by digital tools. AI, VR, and mixed reality were seen as complicated, intimidating, and “not for them.” Clark transformed that culture entirely. Through humour, patience, and relentless enthusiasm, he made digital innovation not only approachable, but genuinely exciting and empowering for every colleague he encounters.

“Today, staff teach with confidence, students learn with excitement, and the wider community benefits from his vision. Clark is not just an innovator, he is a catalyst for change whose passion is reshaping education across Bradford and beyond, inspiring genuine transformation everywhere his work reaches.”

Clark added:



“I truly believe in the power of digital technology to transform lives. My work spans creating immersive learning experiences, AI design and implementation, and supporting all staff on their own digital learning journeys. Any opportunity to share good practice is beneficial, so I’m delighted to be recognised for the work I am doing at Bradford College and beyond.”

This latest news adds to the achievements of the Bradford College Digital Innovation team. In 2025, Bradford was announced ‘College of the Year’ at Edufuturists –the annual national awards dedicated to celebrating the groundbreaking use of digital technology to enhance teaching and learning.



The Jisc community champions programme celebrates passionate individuals who make a difference beyond their own institution, bringing people together to solve problems and share experience for the good of all. Each champion will enjoy a special trip to Jisc’s flagship conference, Digifest (10-11 March), where they will be able to network and celebrate with other community champions.



Out of 43 nominees, the community champions were chosen by a panel of former champions and Jisc representatives, chaired by Carolina Barnes, community specialist and Natasha Veenendaal, head of community and engagement at Jisc.