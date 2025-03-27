Bradford College Unveils Cutting-Edge Media & Music Facilities

Bradford College has expanded its high-tech media facilities for students and unveiled a fresh, new home for its music department.

These latest estate investments will provide students with industry-standard resources and hands-on experience, ensuring they are fully prepared for careers in the media and music industries.

The new media facilities have fully equipped TV studios, professional-grade editing suites, and high-spec sound equipment, allowing students to develop technical skills in a real-world environment. These tools will give students the hands-on experience needed to excel in film, television, and digital content production.

Creative Media course lead, Em Brogden, commented:



“We don’t just teach theory. Students gain real-world experience from day one. They work on employer-led projects, building their skills in video production, social media content, podcasting, branding, and broadcasting. These new facilities give them everything they need to step into the industry with confidence.”

The creative media industry is thriving in the UK, offering a range of specialist job options. Student at Bradford learn from some of the top industry professionals, gain practical experience, and push creativity to the maximum.

In addition to the media facilities, Bradford College has also unveiled a brand-new space for music students, featuring the latest recording, sound editing, and musical equipment. Students will now have access to state-of-the-art professional tools that will help develop their skills for the industry.

Music, Performance & Production course lead, Lewis Blofeld added:



“We have invested in these brand-new, purpose-built spaces, which have high-quality sound insulation, professional lighting, and brand-new equipment, creating an authentic working environment.



“With this, students develop the skills needed to transition seamlessly into media and music careers, giving them a real advantage in the industry.”



Professional live-sound facilities and a live music venue also allow students to learn how to stage a gig, from both a technical and performance capacity. Students access industry-standard software, including Logic, Pro-Tools, Sibelius, and Ableton Live, as well as using fully equipped practice rooms and recording studios.



Bradford College is largest regional leader in education and training, recruiting over 4,000 16-18 students, over 3,500 adult learners and over 1,000 technical and degree level students across diverse age groups and needs.



Music and Media both sit within The Bradford School of Arts – a dedicated space for all subjects within the arts. The School’s facilities include a photography darkroom, and a range of make-up studios and desks, as well as support from specialist tutors and fantastic work experience opportunities in a city well known for its dedication to the arts and culture.

