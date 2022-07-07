Brit founded Aussie business arrives in the UK with the ability to fast track vocational up skilling and improve business ROI

Recognising the UK’s need to up skill across multiple industries, Cloud Assess, a provider of digital training and assessment solutions for ‘deskless’ workers, has launched in the UK market following extensive success across Australia.

The move into the UK market follows the industry’s latest research, which found a huge disparity between the training intentions of business leaders and the reality felt by employees. Recent studies* have revealed that 82% of CEOs identified that the development of new skills was essential to their company’s success, but only 55% of employees felt they were getting the training and development required to carry out their job.

Faced with an absence of talent within vocational industries, businesses will be forced to prioritise upskilling existing employees. Cloud Assess’ learning management software offers the UK market a much-needed answer to close the skills gap with on-the-job training.

Addressing this demand, Cloud Assess found businesses that switched from a paper-based training process to online training benefitted from a calculated ROI of £100 for every £1 spent and saved 30 tonnes of paper in a typical year – a vital consideration for businesses looking to improve their environmental impact.

Not only this, but the new-to-market solution can also enable UK businesses to accelerate their rate of up skilling and reduce admin tasks by more than 50%, allowing organisations to operate on a larger scale or with greater efficiency for the same level of resources.

Rob Bright, CEO and Founder of Cloud Assess comments:

“It is no secret that there is a nationwide need to up skill workforces and close the skills gap within the UK. The skills shortage is a crucial challenge for most businesses, especially those looking to fill vocational roles. However, businesses commonly struggle to find the resources and time necessary to begin introducing a comprehensive, compliant training package. This is where digital training solutions can truly help companies expand their workforce’s skills and capabilities and the latest smartphones and tablets can put that training straight into the hands of the frontline worker.”

The pandemic has also accelerated the use of video submissions from learners, increasing four-fold in the first three months and eight-fold during the pandemic’s peak.

As a result, employers will increasingly rely on online training and assessment software like Cloud Assess, which has quadrupled its user base in two years, demonstrating the rising need for fit for purpose digital training solutions for ‘deskless’ workers.

Rob continues: “We’re excited to launch our unique service offering to the UK market where up skilling workforces and addressing the underlying skills gap is paramount. Having already put 10% of the Australian vocational student population through Cloud Assess, and with hundreds of thousands of people using our system every year, our world class service is ready to serve the UK and empower businesses to develop their workforce with a seamless learner experience.”

