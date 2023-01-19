Brothers to represent their college at national badminton finals

Brothers and fellow Barking & Dagenham College students Moiz and Saim Ahmed have been victorious in a regional badminton competition against other colleges.

Moiz Ahmed is now the London region singles male Badminton champion and will be representing his college at the Association of Colleges National Championships in Nottingham in April.

Badminton is offered as one of many extra-curricular sporting ‘enrichment’ activities at the College and Moiz plays weekly with other students in the sports centre.

Unbelievably, this was Moiz’ first competition!

His brother, Saim Ahmed came third with another superb display of skill and stamina and has also achieved a place at the Nationals.

At the Nationals the brothers, who study IT, will go on to play in singles, doubles and mixed double tournaments with the two other successful players from Leyton Sixth Form College.

Five students in total took part, Emma Keegan, Sports Centre Manager and Commercial Hire Coordinator says:

“These students are studying for various non-sport courses including IT, Public Services, Finance and Accounting and none had played competitions before, so I’m especially pleased they seized the opportunity and did so well.

“All of the students interacted really well and have made new friendships; it was great to see sport bringing people together.”

