Brush up on your numeracy skills for free with Multiply

Independent Training Services Ltd. (ITS), part of Barnsley College, has launched a range of free courses to help adults improve their numeracy skills.

Numeracy skills are essential in all aspects of life, unlocking job opportunities, helping you to remain in control of your finances or preparing you for further study.

Starting in March, the government-funded training programme, called Multiply, is available to anyone aged 19 and over who doesn’t currently hold a Maths GCSE at grade C/4. Students will be able access free courses through Multiply to build confidence with numbers and gain a qualification.

Students will be able to study courses such as Calculating Living Costs in the UK, Being Financially Aware in the Real World, Being Responsible for Other People’s Money, Learning to be Financially Capable, Personal Money Management, High Street Deals, Money Essentials, Out of the Red and many more.

Upon course completion, successful students will have the opportunity to complete their Functional Skills Maths, English and ICT (Entry Level – Level 2) and join ITS’ Employability Provision, a course providing employability Skills qualifications with guaranteed job interviews across various occupational areas.

Steve Hepworth, Managing Director of ITS, said: “These courses are a fantastic opportunity for anyone who’s looking to improve their numeracy skills. Those with more advanced numeracy skills are more likely to be in employment, have higher wages, better wellbeing and able to progress to higher levels of free training to secure a skilled job.”

To find out more about studying the numeracy courses visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/multiply or to apply, contact Sue Cater by emailing [email protected]

