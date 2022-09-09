Building Work Commences on £12m Engineering Centre of Excellence at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhyl Campus

Building work on a new multi-million pound Centre of Excellence for Engineering has begun at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Rhyl Campus on Cefndy Road.

Funded by the Welsh Government and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, this £12million project will provide the people of the region with the opportunity to develop the skills needed to have successful careers within the engineering sector.

A ceremonial launch took place this week, attended by senior management and governors from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, a member of the Welsh Assembly, and the leader of Denbighshire County Council. The centre is due for completion by late 2023 so that teaching can commence in early 2024.

The new, three-floor 2,886m² facility will be packed with more than £2m worth of the latest in highly specialised training equipment: from CAD computer design suites, through 3D prototyping machines, to computer-controlled, large industrial scale metal-cutting CNC machines.

Included within this exciting development will be a new Institute for Renewable Energy Technology, in partnership with international company RWE Renewables, which manages many renewable energy sites across the UK. A stand-out feature of the building will be a three-floor-high industrial scale wind turbine servicing and maintenance hall.

Lawrence Wood, Coleg Llandrillo Principal said: “This new development will significantly enhance our Coleg Llandrillo, Rhyl Campus. It will provide learners in the region with the ability to learn and train on the latest technology in a state-of-the-art learning environment. This will stand them in good stead to pursue well-paid careers in industries such as power generation, engineering and advanced manufacturing.

“My vision for this new centre of excellence is that it operates in partnership with industry, providing people with the skills required to support economic growth and innovation in the sector across North Wales.”

Carolyn Thomas MS, Senedd Regional Member, said: “It is fantastic to be here today to see how well the project is progressing. It has been a long process which I have supported from the outset. It is such an important facility for renewable energy training for the people of North Wales.”

Simon Moreton, Commercial Director at Wynne Construction, said: “It is great news that Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is expanding its built environment provision at its Rhyl Campus, and we are really pleased to have secured this contract following on from our success with the delivery of previous phases.”

Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, added: “It is brilliant that we will have a facility to provide local people with the relevant skills to work on future important projects in North Wales and beyond.”

Dr Griff Jones, Chair of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s board of governors commented: “Our prime objective is to have the best facilities for our learners across all campuses – from Dolgellau to Rhyl.” www.gllm.ac.uk

