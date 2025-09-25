Cambrian Training Company Celebrating 30 Years in Business in September

Over the past 30 years, Cambrian Training Company has grown from being a small subsidiary of Mid Wales Tourism, delivering vocational skills to support the development of the region’s tourism sector, into one of Wales’ most respected and innovative apprenticeship providers.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, CTC has pioneered training in the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries, whilst also branching out into new sectors such as health and social care, earning multiple accolades including Apprenticeship Provider of the Year and Best Work-Based Apprenticeship Provider in Wales.

CTC’s dedication to nurturing talent is evident in initiatives such as creating the Young Butcher of the Year competition that has evolved to become Apprentice Butcher of the Year, the Cambrian Training Awards, and the company’s participation and support in running the Skills Competition Wales’ Hospitality competitions since its inception in 2014. From launching centres of excellence to becoming a direct Welsh Government contractor and recently transitioning to a 100% employee-owned trust, CTC’s journey reflects a deep-rooted passion for empowering individuals, supporting communities, and driving forward inclusive, high-quality vocational education across Wales. Over the 30 years of being in business Cambrian Training Company has delivered more than 20,000 apprenticeship programmes across Wales in more than 4,500 businesses.

CTC also plays a pivotal role in championing and supporting the development, growth, and long-term sustainability of Wales’s hospitality and food & drink manufacturing sectors. These industries are critical contributors to Wales’ national economy and serve as key sources of employment, particularly within rural communities. Through strategic partnerships and sponsorships—including the Culinary Association of Wales, Food & Drink Wales Awards, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, and regional tourism awards—CTC actively supports sector development, celebrates excellence, and fosters innovation. CTC’s deep engagement with industry bodies and events not only strengthens vocational pathways but also ensures that training remains relevant, responsive, and rooted in the real-world needs of Welsh businesses and communities.

“We are very proud of our achievements at Cambrian Training Company over the last 30 years,” says Faith O’Brien, Managing Director of Cambrian Training Company.

“Moving forward CTC will continue to create an environment where flexible work-based learning programmes support changes for a joined-up tertiary system. This is why we are launching a new culinary arts competition that will be open to both CTC work-based learning apprentices and year 10 and 11 Hospitality and Catering students in Powys high schools,” says Faith O’Brien.

The ‘CTC Starter Risotto Competition’ is based on one of the tasks in the Skills Competition Wales Culinary Arts 2025-26 competition. The finals will take place in our CTC Pavilion in the Royal Welsh Showground on the second day of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Winter Fair, on 25th November 2025. The timing perfectly coincides with the opening day for registrations to enter the Skills Competition Wales 2025-26 competitions, that are open for apprentices to enter from 25th November until 6th December 2025. CTC’s mini competition finals also coincides with Wales hosting the WorldSkills UK Finals taking place from 25th-28th November 2025.”

The winner of the school and work-based learning apprenticeship competitions will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

“CTC’s journey so far has been defined by strong partnerships, innovation in learning delivery, and a passionate commitment to empowering people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a competitive, fast-changing economy. We will continue to hold true to these values as we engage with more Welsh learners and inspire them to succeed in their chosen careers,” says Faith O’Brien.