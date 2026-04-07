Cambrian Training Company tops national apprenticeships success tables

Work based learning provider Cambrian Training Company has expressed pride in topping the charts for apprenticeship framework success in Wales, especially as it works in some of the country’s most demanding sectors.

The positive endorsement for the Welshpool based business, which supports learners and employers across Wales from its network of five offices, is revealed in a new report by Medr, the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research in Wales.

The Learner Outcome Measures for Apprenticeships, August 2024–July 2025 report shows that Cambrian Training Company topped the charts with a framework success rate of 81% – up from 67% in 2022–23 and 74% in 2023–24.

Importantly, this success has been achieved while working in some of the most challenging sectors in Wales today, including hospitality and food and drink manufacturing.

Cambrian Training Company says maintaining high standards in these environments takes exceptional resilience and the results are a testament to the dedication of learners and employers who work with the company to uphold excellence in delivery and achievement.

The company came out top for both Foundation Apprenticeships (Level 2) and Apprenticeships (Level 3). Out of the 580 enrolled learners, 481 – or 83% – achieved their Foundation Apprenticeship, while 479 of the 570 learners – or 84% – achieved their Apprenticeship. The national average for both was 78%.

Having celebrated its 30th birthday last year, the company also achieved the national average of 72% for Higher Apprenticeships (Levels 4 & 5), with 216 of 330 learners achieving their frameworks.

Committed to delivering excellence, Cambrian Training Company has pioneered training in the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries, whilst also expanding into leadership and management, retail and health and social care.

Transitioning to a 100% employee owned trust last year, the company now has 63 employees and nine partner subcontractors working with more than 850 employers across Wales.

“I am extremely proud that the company is top of the leaderboard with an outstanding average framework success of 81% for 2024–25,” said Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director.

“This is an exceptional achievement and a true reflection of the dedication, expertise, commitment and unwavering hard work of our staff and partners working together as one team.

“This result really matters because it represents the lives, careers and future success of Cambrian Training learners across Wales.”

From launching centres of excellence to becoming a direct Welsh Government contractor, the company remains focused on empowering individuals, supporting communities and driving forward inclusive, high quality vocational education across Wales.

The Medr report follows praise from Estyn inspectors, who commended Cambrian Training Company for its “strong and close engagement with employers”.

Cambrian Training