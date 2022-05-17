Canadian College of Technology & Business Launches Six New Programmes to Develop Tech Talent

17 MAY 2022: Canadian College of Technology and Business (CCTB) announced the launch of six new programmes designed to address the growing skills gap in the technology sector, as well as provide a potential pathway for international students to immigrate to Canada.

The new programmes are: Diploma in Cybersecurity Risk Management, Diploma in Data Engineering and Analytics, Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Diploma in Software Quality Assurance Engineering, Diploma in User Experience and Interactive Design and Diploma in Business Management.

The programmes provide students with a paid CO-OP component. CCTB’s CO-OP work placement experience represents 50% of the total programme duration. Students will be given the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills within the industry through a guaranteed paid work experience provided by CCTB’s Career Development Centre’s professional network.

Reviewed and approved by the registrar of the Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills & Training, the programmes are currently available for intakes in May and September 2022. The programmes also align with the Government of British Columbia’s Provincial Nominee Program Tech, also known as BC PNP Tech programme. It was introduced in 2017 to assist BC employers in finding international tech talent to fill positions in in-demand occupations across the province. The CO-OP component of the programmes offered by CCTB gives students with tech and IT skills a unique pathway to immigrate to BC.

Commenting on the launch, Chris Velasco, President of CCTB said: “I am very excited to offer these new programmes to Canadian and international students alike. It is a reflection of CCTB’s continued academic investment to help meet the growing talent needs of an evolving technology sector and prepare a talent pipeline that will drive economic growth in the region and beyond.

“Furthermore, work placement experience offered via these programmes offer students with the practical skills required in the workplace to be able to kickstart their journey and successfully thrive in their chosen career paths. I look forward to welcoming students onboard.”

For more information on the admission requirements, please visit https://www.canadianctb.ca/.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

About Canadian College of Technology and Business

Canadian College of Technology and Business (CCTB) launched in 2021 with a range of IT and business-focused programmes, to provide students with the highest quality training, equipping them for the challenges of an increasingly digitalised world.

CCTB is part of the Global University Systems network. Based in the thriving city of Vancouver, CCTB is surrounded by some of the most important players in the technology sector including Amazon, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Slack and Hootsuite.

CCTB offers technical training based on the latest market trends for in-demand technologies. To ensure that CCTB graduates have cutting-edge skills, various technologies are incorporated into our programmes such as Amazon Web Services, Docker, Microsoft SSRS, Tableau and many more.

For more information, please visit https://www.canadianctb.ca/.

Published in