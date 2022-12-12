Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy wins back-to-back Welsh Schools and Colleges League and Cup double

Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy are back-to-back Welsh Schools and Colleges Champions, having come top of the table and won the Cup Final for the second year in a row.

The Academy took home the Cup after a thrilling match against Coleg Sir Gar at Parc y Scarlets, which was streamed live on S4C.

The match went down to the wire, with CAVC trailing 30-20 in the final five minutes, only to strike back and win 35-30.

CAVC Director of Rugby Martyn Fowler said: “Winning a League and Cup competition is extremely rare, but to achieve it twice in consecutive years is an indicator that the Rugby Performance Programme at Cardiff and Vale College is effective and ever-improving. That’s two league titles and two cup wins in the space of two seasons.

“With the level that these teams play at it is sometimes forgotten that these young men are all under 18.

“Last night was made all the more special given the level of character and resilience shown. Despite the scoreboard showing that we were never in the lead the group displayed belief, trust in each other and no mean skill levels to secure the College’s first back-to-back League and Cup double.”

CAVC Rugby Academy Captain Saul Hurley said: “The desire to win and score in the final minutes of the game really sums up CAVC’s character, especially after being down by 10 points in the near end of the match.”

CAVC Group Principal Kay Martin said: “To win the Welsh Schools and Colleges League and Cup Final two years in a row after such a nail-biting match is a magnificent achievement for our Rugby Academy. All that training they have put in on the field and the gym, the power breakfasts before lessons and nutritional education have made all the difference to our Rugby Academy players.



“I would like to congratulate the players for a win that reflects their commitment and dedication in what has been a difficult year, and all the staff that supported them for such a fantastic result – everyone at the College is extremely proud of you.”

The CAVC Rugby Academy is made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. The Academy provides a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.

