Careers Fair success for Cambridge Regional College

March 2022 saw the first Cambridge Regional College Apprenticeship, Jobs and Careers Fairs take place as the Employer Engagement team take further steps to highlight employers, and employment opportunities, to young people across the region.

Planned to coincide with National Careers Week, the Careers Fairs saw more than 65 local and national employers exhibiting, including Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Magdalene, Clearly Education LTD, Labcorp, City Security Services, Caremark, and many more looking to recruit their latest team members.

The Careers Fairs, which took place over two consecutive days at the Cambridge and Huntingdon campuses respectively, saw more than 500 CRC students walk through the doors to find out about the opportunities available to them as they explore their options for progression.

Mo Horan, Director of Employer Engagement said, “This was an exciting opportunity for us to bring employers from across the region together to promote their organisation, and the opportunities they have for apprenticeships and careers.

Feedback from the event has been very positive, with our employers appreciating the opportunity to talk face-to-face with potential employees, and students expressing an increased awareness of the range of opportunities available.

As we look ahead, we see this becoming an annual event that will grow to become the largest in the region, to not only benefit our partners in securing the best candidates for their roles, but also support individuals seeking employment, whether that be as first steps onto the career ladder, a change of career or career progression.”

If you are interested in exhibiting at the 2023 Apprenticeships, Jobs and Careers Fair please email [email protected].

