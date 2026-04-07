Carrickfergus Student At Northern Regional College Named Apprentice Of The Year At Ni Apprenticeship Awards

Northern Regional College is celebrating the outstanding success of Carrickfergus apprentice Paula Bamford, who has been named Apprentice of the Year at the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2026, held at the Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Paula, who is employed by Caterpillar, is currently completing a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Engineering at the College’s Newtownabbey campus. She received the prestigious award in recognition of her exceptional technical ability, professionalism and commitment as she continues to develop her skills within a globally recognised engineering environment.

Adding to an already remarkable day, Paula also went on to win the WorldSkills Intercampus CAD competition after picking up her Apprentice of the Year award, further underlining her talent, determination and high level of performance.

Speaking about her award success, Paula said, “I’m incredibly proud to have been named Apprentice of the Year. My apprenticeship with Caterpillar and Northern Regional College has given me the opportunity to gain hands on experience while learning from highly skilled engineers. It has been a rewarding journey and I’ve really valued the chance to build my confidence, strengthen my technical skills and be part of such a supportive team throughout my apprenticeship.”

Paula’s success reflects the strength of Northern Regional College’s apprenticeship provision and the close partnership between the College and leading employers to help develop the next generation of industry talent.

Patrick Wallace, Head of Work Based Learning at Northern Regional College, said, “We are absolutely delighted to see Paula named Apprentice of the Year. This is a hugely deserved achievement and a reflection of the dedication, professionalism and technical excellence she has demonstrated throughout her apprenticeship. To then go on and win the WorldSkills Intercampus CAD competition on the same day is an exceptional accomplishment. Paula is a fantastic ambassador for apprenticeships, for Northern Regional College and for the wider engineering sector.”

The NI Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the individuals and organisations driving excellence in apprenticeship delivery across Northern Ireland. More than 16,000 apprentices are currently participating in Department for the Economy apprenticeship programmes across almost 200 pathways, highlighting the important role apprenticeships play in building the skills base needed for the economy to grow and innovate.

Applications are now open for all apprenticeship programmes commencing in September 2026. Northern Regional College continues to offer a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities across a number of key sectors, supporting learners to gain valuable qualifications while developing practical, job-ready skills in real working environments. Apprenticeships provide an excellent route for those looking to earn while they learn and build a strong foundation for long term career success.