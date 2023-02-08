CAV System Addresses Skills Shortage with Apprenticeships and Workforce Development

Leading engineering company CAV Systems says skills development and tackling the industry-wide skills shortage will be a major focus for 2023 and beyond.
The Consett, Co Durham-based company, which specialises in aircraft anti-icing systems, has a proud tradition of supporting those looking to access the industry.
Two recent interns at CAV Systems have spoken about their experience of working at the company. Anton Fenyk, a design engineer intern, and Alice Irving, a marketing intern, both spoke highly of the hands-on experience they gained at CAV.
Anton Fenyk, Design Engineer Intern
Anton Fenyk, a design engineering intern at CAV Systems, said he was inspired to go into engineering by his Ukranian grandfather, a former lead engineer at a power station.
He has spent his time at CAV supporting the engineering and manufacturing teams across a number of different projects.
“I’ve just tried to learn as much as possible about the approach and processes,” he said. “This has included everything from helping to archive key project documents, to conducting feasibility study for a new component for proportioning units.
“In many ways, I’ve learned more in five weeks at CAV Systems than I did during four years at university. I’ve learned about everything from using CAD software to time management and task prioritisation, something that is very hard to replicate in a university environment. All these skills will be applicable to my future career.
“The specialists here have been so supportive – they have been tutoring me, showing me how they approach work both in and out of the workplace. They’ve been really motivating to me and inspired me to pursue a career in civil aerospace.
“To anyone considering an internship or work placement like this, I would absolutely say just go for it!”
