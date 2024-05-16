Apprenticeships chosen to mark Coronation blossom one year on

@IFAteched: Five eco apprenticeships hand-picked by industry experts to celebrate the King’s Coronation continue to grow England’s green workforce.

Over the last four years (since 2020/21), they have amassed over 27,000 starts and data for the first two quarters of 2023/24 compared to 2022/23 shows a 7% increase.

Table shows combined starts on the five apprenticeships marked with the official Coronation emblem in recognition of their sustainability credentials:

Apprenticeships to train countryside workers (level 2), forest craftspersons (level 3), installation and maintenance electricians (level 3), sustainability business specialists, and corporate responsibility and sustainability practitioners (level 4) were marked with the Coronation emblem (pictured below) last May.

They were selected by industry experts from a list of over 200 green apprenticeships developed by panels of expert employers with the Institute for Apprenticeship and Technical Education (IfATE).

The list, which continues to grow as more businesses work with IfATE, supports the work being led by the Department of Education and Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to make sure the right skills are in place to achieve net zero.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said: “We are delighted to see these Coronation apprenticeships blossoming. They are leading examples of the many apprenticeships now supporting green careers. We urge more employers to consider how they can make their industries more sustainable through skills training and join IfATE on this trailblazing journey to achieve net zero by 2050.”

Andrew Eldred, chief operating officer of the Electrical Contractors’ Association, said: “As system designers and installers, electrical professionals are in the vanguard of the shift to low-carbon buildings and net zero. These complex challenges make it vital we attract and retain high calibre entrants. Recognition through the Coronation emblem has helped the Installation & Maintenance Electrician apprenticeship to serve as a launchpad to further grow the pipeline of apprentices and professionals joining our sector.”

Steve Young, apprenticeship supervisor at North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We have been running green apprenticeships now for over 20 years and it is wonderful to be able to continue to do so. With Countryside Worker being chosen for recognition as a flagship green apprenticeship it makes us all very proud to be involved in training our future countryside custodians.”

A sixth Coronation apprenticeship, for Low Carbon Heating Technicians(level 3), launched last September and 60 people applied straight away for a place with Vaillant Group UK Ltd in Derbyshire.

Gemma Shaw, HR Director at Vaillant Group, said: “In the heating industry, we are experiencing a huge skills shortage, so we were so impressed with the turnout at the career fairs to help promote the new low carbon technician apprenticeship. Straight away, we had over 60 applicants, which is fantastic.

“The people signing up have a lot more awareness of the need for green jobs – they understand the importance when it comes to the future climate. As part of this apprenticeship, we get them involved in all areas of the business to become great advocates of low carbon technology. We are really embracing the new apprentices that we have onboarded so far and look forward to seeing the number of low carbon technicians grow, contributing to the skills shortage moving forward.”

The six sustainable apprenticeships were chosen because of the expected impact of the occupations on the environment and future workforce. They also reflect His Majesty’s longstanding commitment to ensuring natural assets endure for future generations, integrating renewable energy sources into our everyday lives, and applying sustainability into every aspect of our economy.

Tobias DeSouza, a Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Apprentice at Weil, Gotshal & Manges (London) LLP met with the Education Secretary last year to celebrate the impact these green apprenticeships are set to make.

He said: “Looking back on the past twelve months gives me so much energy and enthusiasm for the future! Nearing the end of my studies, it’s great fun to look back on the contributions I’ve been able to make to social impact and sustainability programmes at Weil such as helping long-term jobseekers back into employment and finding ways to reduce our carbon emissions in London. It’s exciting to see so many new CR&S apprentices have an impact across the country, and I can’t wait to work with them in the fast-growing world of sustainability.”