Celebrating TQUK’s Functional Skills Milestones

What a year and a half it’s been! Since launching our Functional Skills qualifications in February 2024 (yes, confetti cannons were absolutely involved), we’ve been on an incredible journey of growth, innovation, and learner success.

From day one our mission was clear: to deliver high-quality, flexible assessments that give learners a safe space and the confidence to successfully use their problem-solving skills.

And looking at what we’ve done so far, we couldn’t be prouder.

Our achievements

The past 18 months have been filled with milestones that reflect the hard work of thousands of learners and the unwavering dedication of the entire TQUK team.

So, let’s give a drum roll for the numbers!

We’ve empowered over 6,700 learners to successfully pass their maths qualifications (including paper-based) and over 7,700 learners to successfully pass their English qualifications across all levels (including paper-based).

These statistics show that in a short space of time we’ve helped over 14,400 individuals move onwards and upwards by developing the qualifications and assessment frameworks to help improve their skills. From writing professional emails to handling personal finances, Functional Skills provide the essential tools people need to grow in their careers, navigate everyday life, and continue their educational journey.

With our Functional Skills qualifications under their belts, the possibilities from here are endless!

Chris Tubbrit, our Head of Product Development, said:

“A huge well done to everyone who played a part in making these successes happen and getting us to where we are today. These outstanding results show the significant impact we’re having on learners’ lives by making Functional Skills more accessible than ever. I look forward to seeing where we go next as we continue to innovate and push boundaries.”

How we made it happen

One of our biggest game-changers has been our anytime, anywhere assessment option, allowing learners to sit their exams at a time and place that suits them. This means no pesky timeslots, less stress for learners with busy schedules, and the freedom to begin assessments anytime within a two year window.

This flexible option has made the assessment process that much more simple and streamlined, helping reduce barriers and make Functional Skills qualifications accessible to everyone.

Our anytime, anywhere assessments are just the tip of the iceberg. Key benefits such as our six day results turnaround and easy-to-navigate exam system have also played an important part in ensuring a smooth and efficient process for both learners and centres.

These innovations highlight our commitment to providing an assessment experience that’s seamless, supportive and designed with the learner in mind!