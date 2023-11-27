Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Chatting with Tom Bewick and Sally Alexander at the FE Collective

FE News Editor November 27, 2023
0 Comments
Tom Bewick and Sally Alexander

In October 2023, FE News held its first-ever event: The FE Collective. At the event, we had the opportunity to talk to our epic speakers and scene-setters to get their thoughts on the first-ever FE Collective and look to the future of the FE Sector.

Check out these epic interviews with Tom Bewick and Sally Alexander.

The FE Collective is a flipped conference where the audience worked together to share ideas, visions and solutions, and develop a joint plan to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the FE and Skills sector. All of which contributed to a revolutionary collaborative report, which you can find here.

Our first event was all about artificial intelligence, investing in the sector of the future and progression.

Check out Tom’s Interview here:

Sally’s Interview here:
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, EdTech, Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .