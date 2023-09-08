Chefs’ Forum all set for exciting masterclasses at Bradford College

A nationwide masterchef network will return to Bradford College, enhancing the curriculum on offer to hospitality and catering students.

Thanks to The Chefs’ Forum partnership, exceptional chefs will join catering students at the David Hockney Building to deliver expert sessions on various topics throughout the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Chefs’ Forum, based in Bristol, connect some of the UK’s finest culinary artists with colleges across the country to inspire and nurture the next generation of budding chefs. At the heart of the organisation lie the aims to mentor, share ideas, motivate, nurture and inspire the talent of tomorrow.

Since the bounce-back of the hospitality sector post-pandemic, many bars and restaurants across the UK have struggled to fill crucial roles. Job vacancies reached 146,000 between November 2022 and January 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – 72% higher than those recorded pre-pandemic – making aspirational and targeted education in the catering and hospitality field more vital than ever.

Director of The Chefs’ Forum, Catherine Farinha, said this about the continued relationship with Bradford College:

“I’m full of praise for Bradford College. It’s really great for the students and local schools to be able to see details of upcoming masterclasses and who is going to be visiting the College to teach. The Chefs’ Forum Academy brings in top local chefs to enhance the experience of students and prepare them for real kitchen experiences.

“This coming academic year is going to be really exciting, and we can’t wait to see how our visiting chefs get on when they bring in their specialist knowledge and subject-specific expertise to Level 3 Professional Cookery students.”



The full line-up of specially themed masterclasses includes tuition by seven experienced chefs, such as finalists from BBC MasterChef: The Professionals. Each will pay a visit to the Bradford College industry-standard catering facilities and kitchens:

Radha Ru/”Chef Ru” (MasterChef 2022) – Vegetarian Dish Masterclass

Sandor Bagameri (Stir Bakery) – Continental Bread Masterclass

Lloyd Hesom (United Chefs) – Fish Masterclass

Jack Holden (Fodder, Harrogate) – Lamb Butchery Masterclass

Exose Grant (MasterChef 2019) – Pasta Shapes and Pasta Masterclass

Michelle Gillott (SOSA) – Molecular Gastronomy Masterclass

Kevin Kindland (The Pledwick) – Fine Dining Masterclass

This series of masterclasses is available to all students undertaking the Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Professional Cookery, as well as students progressing from Level 2 onto the Level 3 programme.

Vice Principal for Recruitment & Communications, Sarah Towan, added:

“Our partnership with the Chefs’ Forum gives our learners the chance to gain first hand industry experience of the highest calibre. Working with The Chefs’ Forum Academy allows us to bring chefs, and other leaders in the hospitality industry across the UK, into College to share their expertise and insight. This can open eyes to national and global careers, inspiring students to great futures.”

Aside from the cooking, The Chefs’ Forum is a leading food service marketing platform and networking group. The individuals who make up the Forum are chefs with a wealth of professional expertise, recognised with prestigious ‘foodie’ accolades such as Michelin Stars, AA Rosettes, and Good Food Guide cooking scores.

