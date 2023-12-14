Christopher Crowned NITTAN Shield Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Apprentice has beaten off competition to lift the Nittan Shield Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year title for 2023 at the College.

Christopher Orr, (27), from Lisburn, employed by Crane Communications, successfully achieved the EAL Level 3 Fire & Security Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

SERC Fire and Security Lecturers, Christopher Patterson and Robin Hamill said,

“This Award reflects performance throughout his 4-years, both at work and in the College through coursework and assignments. Christopher has proved himself to be an outstanding apprentice and his efforts and achievements are recognised with this Award.”

Bobby Nixon, Sales Manager, Nittan Europe Ltd, presented the award and said,

“Nittan are proud to be associated with the SERC Apprentice of the Year, and I am very happy to present Christopher with the Nittan Shield Award for 2023”.

“As a manufacturer, we understand there is a direct relationship between engineer training and customer satisfaction, so we fully support the work undertaken at SERC, and our Elite Partner for Northern Ireland, Solutions for Systems, who take the time to train and nurture these apprentices. Nittan works closely with both organisations, to ensure the College has the industry leading products it needs to train the apprentices and sponsor the Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year Award.”

He added, “The fire industry represents a good career choice, with the current skills gap good engineers are always in demand, and now more than ever we need to ensure young people have the training resources they need to be able to learn and develop the appropriate skills.”

SERC has been instrumental in supporting the introduction of the Northern Ireland Fire and Security Employers Federation, the development of new courses and upskilling training for the industry. Employers and manufacturers have contributed to state-of-the-art products to support teaching and Continuing Professional Development at the College. Visit here to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

