CIMA welcomes Skills England’s focus on workforce development, calls for stronger emphasis on business finance skills and professional body collaboration

Skills England Annual Skills Report calls into question Government decision to withdraw Level 7 apprenticeships for accounting and finance.

Commitment to Lifelong Learning Entitlement is a step in the right direction.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has welcomed the publication of the Skills England Annual Skills Report 2026 and its strong focus on addressing skills gaps, supporting economic growth, and preparing the UK workforce for an increasingly AI-enabled future.



The report rightly highlights the urgency of equipping people with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing labour market, particularly in response to technological transformation, productivity challenges, and evolving workforce demands.



CIMA, however, believes there is a significant opportunity to go further, particularly in strengthening the role of core business capabilities such as management accounting and financial management, which are essential to driving organisational performance, resilience, and sustainable growth. It also calls into question the logic of withdrawing Level 7 apprenticeships for accounting and finance.



Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive of CIMA, said: “We welcome Skills England’s focus on building a more responsive and future-ready skills system. As the UK accelerates towards an AI-enabled economy, there is a clear opportunity to place greater emphasis on the business-critical skills and lifelong learning that underpin effective decision-making, especially in management accounting, financial planning, and performance management.”



CIMA emphasises that while digital and technical skills are increasingly important, businesses also require professionals who can:

Translate data into actionable insight

Support strategic decision-making and resilience

Ensure robust financial governance and accountability

Bridge the gap between finance, technology and operations

These capabilities are vital for organisations seeking to harness AI effectively while maintaining trust, transparency, and long-term value creation.



Stronger collaboration with professional bodies must play a central role



The Institute also highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration with professional bodies as part of the UK’s national skills strategy.



Paul Turner, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – UK and Europe, said: “Professional bodies such as CIMA play a critical role in supporting lifelong learning, and helping individuals and businesses adapt through continuous reskilling and upskilling. We stand ready to work in partnership with government, educators, and employers to ensure the workforce is equipped not just for today’s jobs, but for the evolving demands of the future.”



CIMA also expressed concern that recent decisions to withdraw funding for Level 7 apprenticeships, including in accounting and finance, risk undermining progress towards a more inclusive and growth-oriented skills system.

Turner continued: “The removal of Level 7 apprenticeships in areas such as accounting and finance – one of the UK’s core business skills – is at odds with the ambition to drive growth, opportunity, and social mobility. These pathways have proven to be a vital route for early-career talent to access high-level professional skills while earning and learning.”

“If we are serious about building a dynamic, AI-enabled economy, we must ensure that individuals from all backgrounds have access to advanced training opportunities. Curtailing these routes risks narrowing the talent pipeline at precisely the moment when demand for higher-level skills is increasing.”



CIMA believes that a modern skills system should fully leverage the reach and expertise of professional bodies to:

Support lifelong learning pathways

Deliver flexible, work-based training

Enable rapid reskilling and upskilling at scale

Maintain high standards of professional competence, ethics and trust

As the UK seeks to boost productivity and competitiveness, CIMA calls for a more integrated approach – one that combines technical, digital, and business skills with strong professional judgement and ethical leadership.



Turner added: “If the UK is to realise the full potential of AI and drive long-term, sustainable growth, it must invest not only in technology, but in the human capabilities that ensure it is used effectively. Strengthening business skills, protecting high-quality pathways such as apprenticeships for accounting and finance, and embracing the role of professional bodies will be critical to achieving that ambition.”



