City & Guilds Marks 100,000 Apprenticeship Assessments

Today City & Guilds announced that they have officially delivered over 100,000 EPAs (end-point assessments). As the largest apprenticeship provider in England, this major milestone reflects City & Guilds’ purpose to help individuals, organisations, and economies develop skills for growth.

City & Guilds has helped thousands of people into employment in sectors such as construction, electrical, hair and beauty, health and care, and engineering, by ensuring apprentices are set up for success. Recent research conducted by City & Guilds found that 90% of their end-point assessment learners develop into employment or further development within three months of completing their EPA.

Apprenticeships contribute £25 billion to England’s economy over the lifetime of those who trained at levels 2 to 5

According to the Department for Education, apprenticeships contribute £25 billion to England’s economy over the lifetime of those who trained at levels 2 to 5. They help to close the critical skills gap across sectors such as construction and healthcare, while boosting productivity, improving staff retention and offering a high return on investment.

End-point assessments are the final evaluation an apprentice must complete to prove they have gained the knowledge, skills and behaviours required by the apprenticeship standard. These assessments vary by industry and may include a professional discussion on the understanding of their job role, a presentation, written reports or practical exams.

These assessments mark a key milestone for apprentices, providing the confidence to advance in their careers and recognising the commitment of their hard work and dedication.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive at City & Guilds said:

‘I am pleased to celebrate City & Guilds hitting this significant milestone. Reaching 100,000 EPAs is a testament not only to the talent and ambition of our learners, but the quality of teachers and training. We believe skills are the foundation of opportunity and this achievement reflects our commitment to empowering individuals and industries through high quality training and assessment’

Looking ahead to the future of EPAs, the DfE is setting out significant changes to apprenticeship assessments, moving away from the current EPA model, introducing streamlined assessment plans and giving awarding organisations greater flexibility in design while maintaining employer confidence. These changes include the introduction of foundation apprenticeships, shorter duration time and reforming the apprenticeship levy.

City & Guilds foundation apprenticeships for young learners signal commitment to inclusive pathways in skilled employment. With ongoing consultations and new standards emerging, AELP, The Association of Colleges and City & Guilds broadly support the changes, and we will work with DfE on how the principles take shape.