CMI responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s speech this afternoon where he mentioned reducing rules for Small Business owners who want to take on an Apprentice

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng gave his Conservative Party Conference speech this afternoon and said an interesting line:

“There are too many rules for small business owners who want to take on an Apprentice”. Which was a brief line from the Chancellor, which will hopefully be unpacked and explained more throughout the Conservative Party Conference and fringe events.

Ann Francke, CEO at the Chartered Management Institute, said:

“We welcome any improvements to make it easier for small businesses to take on apprentices. We know that apprenticeships drive productivity and growth and deliver the high quality training that businesses of all sizes benefit from enormously.

“There is a real opportunity here to get more businesses hiring apprentices and support future growth across the economy.”

