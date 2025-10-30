CO Manufacturing aims to create the next generation with new Manufacturing Degree pathway

A leading manufacturer of home improvement products is looking to bridge a major skills gap by creating its own Manufacturing Degree pathway.

CO Manufacturing (the new name for Conservatory Outlet), which produces industry-leading doors, windows and living spaces, is looking for five young people to be the first in the country to embark on a career route that could eventually lead to a degree and a senior leadership position.

The Wakefield-based company has decided to take measures into its own hands after being left frustrated by the focus on advanced engineering, automation and aerospace, leaving its potential manufacturing operatives with a fragmented pathway that often stops before a degree.

Head of HR Karen Starkey and CEO Greg Kane decided to come together to reverse this trend and, thanks to a strong working relationship with the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, there is now a clear Manufacturing Degree pathway ready to launch shortly.

“There are lots of training opportunities out there and different apprenticeships, but you have to navigate a maze of courses, funding routes and providers to take someone from college and give them a chance to gain a manufacturing degree,” explained Karen, who has been with CO Manufacturing for more than 10 years.

“This is a long-term issue for our business as we desperately need new talent coming through the ranks so that we can retain some of the traditional skills associated with fenestration, without it being lost with knowledgeable members of our team retiring.”

She went on to add:

“That’s why we knew we had to act, and I’m delighted to say that we now have a clear pathway for young people to follow, from Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeships all the way to a degree.”

The Manufacturing Degree pathway with CO Manufacturing starts with a two-year introduction to the business to help them understand the full production process for uPVC windows and doors, quality management and health and safety in the workplace.

Then the individual will move onto more of an operations-based role, which will see them work across multiple departments in the business, take on mentoring and development roles and complete their process leader and lean practitioner qualifications.

The more advanced stages will give them the opportunity to become a team leader and operations manager, whilst completing their IOSH or NEBOSH certification and Six Sigma belts.

“By the end of the pathway, we are hoping to create the next senior leader or even director of the business – that’s what we’re aiming for,” added Karen.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who has a passion to learn and has the right work ethic. We’ll provide the funding for the courses, on-the-job training and access to mentors, who will help you on your learning journey and with any workplace challenges.

“Manufacturing businesses in the home improvement sector need to do something to make sure we have the future talent coming through so we can continue to grow and make the next generation of windows and doors.”

CO Manufacturing, which holds the Investors in People recognition and is on their pathway to achieving the gold standard, employs 180 people at its manufacturing operation in Wakefield.

The firm has enjoyed strong growth over the last twelve months, supplying windows, doors and living spaces to the trade and to the 27 retailers from across the UK that make up the CO Home Improvement Network.

CEO Greg Kane concluded:

“There’s no point bemoaning the current skills situation if you’re not prepared to do something about it.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and money creating this Manufacturing Degree pathway that we believe can make a real difference to our sector. Karen Starkey and her team have done a fabulous job…we now just need the young people to come forward and take advantage.”