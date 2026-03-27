Coleg Cambria smashes records with 68 honours at Skills Competition Wales

Coleg Cambria has achieved a record-breaking performance at this year’s Skills Competition Wales, securing an impressive haul of medals and accolades in what has been described as a landmark year for the institution.

With campuses located in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi, the college saw its learners excel across a wide range of disciplines. In total, participants earned five gold, five silver and nine bronze medals. Alongside these achievements, the college also received 28 highly commended recognitions and two prestigious ‘Best in Region’ titles, underlining the strength and consistency of its entries.

The awards ceremony was held at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre, bringing together competitors from across the country following a series of challenges that took place throughout February. The 2026 programme featured 65 different disciplines, covering areas such as engineering, construction, digital technologies, hospitality and health. These competitions form part of the Welsh Government-funded Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales initiative, which aims to develop future talent and promote high standards in vocational training.

A total of 132 learners from Coleg Cambria took part in the competition, demonstrating not only technical expertise but also professionalism and determination. Competing against some of the best emerging talent in Wales, the students showcased their abilities under pressure, reflecting the high level of preparation and support provided by the college.

Among those who secured gold medals were Aiden Hendry in Aeronautical Engineering, Joseph Shone in CNC Milling, Dylan Morris in Enterprise, Matthew Bolland in Construction Metalwork and Evie McManus in Beauty Therapy Practitioner – Body. Their achievements highlight the breadth of skills being developed across the college’s courses.

Robert Jones, Skills Competition Wales Lead at Coleg Cambria, praised the efforts of all participants. He said: “We are incredibly proud of all our learners who took part this year. Achieving results like this is a testament to their dedication, resilience and willingness to push themselves.

“These events require not only technical excellence but the confidence to perform under pressure, and our learners continue to rise to that challenge.”

He added: “Skills Competition Wales provides an important platform for developing industry-ready talent. It allows learners to test themselves against the best while building the confidence and employability skills needed for their future careers.”

The success of the learners was supported by a team of dedicated staff members, whose expertise and guidance played a crucial role in preparing competitors for the event. Their commitment ensured that students were equipped with both the technical knowledge and the confidence needed to succeed.

This latest achievement builds on recent initiatives at the college designed to replicate real-world working conditions. One such example is a large-scale aerospace engineering pressure test event held at the Deeside site. The exercise involved around 100 aeronautical engineering apprentices, many of whom are employed by Airbus in Broughton, and challenged them to complete complex, industry-standard tasks within strict time limits.

Endorsed by WorldSkills UK, the initiative included activities such as sheet metal fabrication, electrical loom builds and a team-based aircraft inspection on an Airbus A319 wing. These experiences are intended to prepare learners for the realities of the workplace while also enhancing their performance in competitive environments.

Caleb added: “Experiences like the aerospace pressure test are invaluable in sharpening learners’ abilities. They ensure our students are not only ready for the workplace but fully prepared to succeed on national and international stages.”

Following their success at Skills Competition Wales, some of the highest-performing learners may now progress to the WorldSkills UK National Finals. This presents a further opportunity to compete at an elite level, with the potential to represent Wales on the global stage at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.