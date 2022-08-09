COLLEGE ALUMNI SHORTLISTED FOR LEICESTERSHIRE BUSINESS AWARD

A Leicester-based apprentice and social media supremo from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is celebrating after reaching the shortlist of a regional awards scheme. Leah Nelson, who works as a digital marketing executive at design agency Creative62, has been shortlisted in the Apprentice of the Year category of the East Midlands Chamber Leicestershire Business Awards and will compete for the top prize later this year alongside peers from local businesses.

Leah, from Wigston, joined Creative62 in August 2021 as a Digital Marketing Apprentice and successfully completed her apprenticeship ahead of time in April 2022 having already achieved a Level 3 media qualification at NWSLC’s Wigston Campus with Distinction star grades. Leah’s talent for digital marketing has grown since she set up her own fashion and beauty social media channels at the age of 12, growing her audience to over 120,000 followers in the years that followed.

Creative62 is a multi-award-winning creative agency that works with businesses across a range of sectors to deliver marketing communications and is also shortlisted as Small Business of the Year and for its Excellence in Customer Service within the Leicestershire Business Awards.

Leah led on the development of Creative62’s own social media channels and since completing her apprenticeship, is now progressing on to broader PR tasks including creating media releases, case studies and other editorial content.

Mark Robinson, founder and managing director of Creative62 said, “From the start, it was clear that Leah wanted to learn as much as she could from the more experienced members of the team. She was never hesitant about asking questions and was serious about adding to her qualifications. She already had a good understanding of how to manage social media engagement and is using her skills in photography and videography in promotional campaigns for a range of brands across multiple sectors.

“Leah has risen to the challenge of working in a fast-paced commercial environment with fixed deadlines and a significant workload. She has integrated well within the team and has become an invaluable member of the staff within a short period. We’re delighted with Leah’s progress and her achievement in being shortlisted for this award.”

Leah said, “I really enjoyed my apprenticeship at Creative62, and the team has helped me enormously to develop my professional skills. Qualifying first at NWSLC gave me a great foundation for my next step and my college assessor Alison Ingley has provided great support as I worked towards my assessment. I already had experience of developing relationships with beauty and fashion brands as an online influencer, so I understand the potential for social commerce.”

Mark Robinson said that Leah has already enabled the business to develop a new revenue stream increasing the digital presence of its clients and achieving growth in brand awareness and ROI using social media and other online platforms. Leah will now lead the process of recruiting and mentoring a new digital marketing apprentice.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “Congratulations to Leah for reaching the shortlist of these prestigious awards. It is always fantastic to hear about a former college student who has successfully gained employment within the local community and is now making a positive contribution to the region’s productivity. Apprenticeships provide amazing opportunities to begin lucrative careers and Leah’s story demonstrates how they can help to ignite the spark. I wish Leah the best of luck for the next stage of the competition.”

Published in