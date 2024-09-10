College nursery has ‘Excellent’ start to academic year following revamp and award nomination

A COLLEGE nursery had an ‘Excellent’ start to the academic year with an outstanding inspection result.

The report by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and Estyn deemedToybox Children’s Nursery, based at Coleg Cambria Deeside, to be Excellent in three categories – Wellbeing, Care and Development, and Leadership and Management.

The news comes after the much-loved facility was a finalist in the Setting of the Year category at last year’s Early Years Wales Awards, and having revamped its outdoor play area, which features safety surfaces, fencing, wooden furniture and equipment.

With more than 90 children and 35 staff on-site, Toybox is one of the most popular nurseries in north east Wales.

Manager Ann Johnson said: “We are obviously delighted with the outcome and as always will strive to raise the bar even higher in the years ahead.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our amazing team, and to all the parents and carers who support us, none of this would have been possible without you.”

She added: “The challenge now is to maintain and build on the positive feedback, and recommendations, which will ensure an even happier, safer and inspirational environment for the children.”

Inspectors also found Toybox to be ‘Good’ in three categories – Learning, Teaching and Assessment, and Environment – and the nursery has been invited by CIW and Estyn to prepare a case study on its work and commitment in forging close links and working in collaboration with parents and carers.

The report added: “Children of all ages communicate successfully in their own way and practitioners respond to them expertly. They have warm, close relationships with practitioners and receive a high level of support and comfort if needed, which helps them to feel safe and valued.

“Practitioners are kind, caring and supportive, and interact with children in a calm and gentle manner. They use positive behaviour management strategies, which are highly effective. This creates a positive, happy, calm and engaging atmosphere.

“Practitioners have a strong sense of purpose and understand their roles and responsibilities well. Leaders are extremely effective in their roles and have created an inclusive and welcoming environment, which ensures that children are nurtured and cared for well.

“The setting’s engagement with parents is outstanding. They hold regular play and stay sessions and parents are fully included in the organisation of the setting. Communication is excellent and, as a result, parents are well informed and feel included.”