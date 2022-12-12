COLLEGE WELCOMES ACCREDITATION FROM LEADING CHEFS’ ASSOCIATION

The catering and hospitality team at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been described as ‘professional and committed’ and its students as ‘enthusiastic and passionate about their course’ by the UK’s leading chefs’ association.

The Craft Guild of Chefs provided its endorsement for the college following an assessment visit earlier this year. Students prepared and served lunch to assessor David McKown, MBE FIH. On his tour of the college’s facilities, David commended the realistic working environment for students, the college’s strong links with industry and the team’s staff development activities.

David McKown said, “Having spoken to four students, who were all extremely enthusiastic about their course, I was surprised and pleased that three of them were interested in a front of house career. This is great testament to the work done in delivering a rich learning programme in restaurant service. The students presented themselves as hospitality professionals and are highly motivated to do well and very positive in their outlook.”

NWSLC offers courses from entry level to Level 3 in professional cookery and front of house skills at its Nuneaton Campus and operates the Glebegate training restaurant which is open to the public during term time. The Craft Guild of Chefs has been operating since 1885 and has developed into the leading Chefs’ association in the UK.

NWSLC is progressing plans to re-locate its training restaurant to a state-of-the-art new campus in Nuneaton town centre providing support for the hospitality industry and helping with the regeneration of the town. The additional campus will be located in the former Co-op building on Abbey Street in Nuneaton and is due to be built with investment from the government’s Towns Fund.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We are delighted to be endorsed as a Craft Guild of Chefs college and thank David McKown for his comments. The catering and hospitality team at NWSLC has a significant track record of success in national and international competitions and many of its former students have progressed into roles with prestigious establishments including the Ritz Hotel London and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons.”

