Colleges awarded grant to improve region’s maths and English skills

City College Plymouth, in partnership with Exeter College, has been awarded a fantastic grant to run a project focusing on empowering post-16 lecturers throughout the region, so they can best support students who are hoping to gain or improve their English and maths qualifications.

Teachers and lecturers across the South West will be offered free CPD opportunities that will draw upon the latest research and provide access to some of the most relevant and up-to-date pedagogies that have been devised specifically for the post-16 environment.

Katie Fremlin, Plymouth’s Maths Centre for Excellence Project Manager, said:

“In addition to offering a range of face-to-face CPD opportunities, we will be setting up a dedicated online platform that will provide teachers and lecturers with access to high-quality digital content. There is also the opportunity to conduct research and we will be leading a series of forums on this.

It is a very exciting opportunity that we have been given along with our colleagues at Exeter College and we would encourage all those who are supporting post-16 learners to consider being part of this project.”

With numeracy and literacy skills linked to economic growth, there is currently a push across the South West to improve people’s English and maths qualifications. The regional team is eager to improve outcomes and raise the confidence of both lecturers and students, supporting the career progression of individuals alongside strongly contributing to an ambitious vision to raise attainment levels throughout the region.

Sam Hillman, Assistant Principal at Exeter College, said:

“We are incredibly excited to be working in partnership with City College Plymouth on this project. Outstanding English and maths provision at post-16 is transformative and these vital qualifications shape the futures of our young people. For many, studying maths and English at College is their best chance of achieving these qualifications and we are delighted to be sharing innovative practice and working with colleagues across the peninsula.”

City College Plymouth’s Chief Executive and Principal, Jackie Grubb, said:

“Maths is vital for some of the key industries here in Plymouth and beyond. We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with Exeter College for the benefit of the wider South West region, and giving more people the skills that will help transform their futures.”

The project will start in January and will run until 2025.

Published in