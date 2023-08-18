College’s first T-level students celebrate results

T-Level students from the East London Institute of Technology received their results on Thursday 17th August 2023.

They are among just a few thousand nationally to have completed T-levels this year. This is the first cohort to be receive their results, after starting their courses two years ago.

T-Levels are a new, two-year vocational qualification that young people can do as an alternative to A-Levels and they include a mandatory work experience element.

A fifth of the students’ time is spent on a 45-day placement with an employer, which gives them real-life experience and insight into what employers want and need.

Students celebrating include Jamie McCarthy who did a T-level in Plumbing, he secured a top distinction grade. Jamie never dreamed of getting a qualification equivalent to three A-levels; he says: “University is not something I would have ever pursued, but now I’m trying to secure a degree apprenticeship in site management.

“T-Levels gave me an opportunity I never thought I’d have.”

Gabriela Coroban, 18, did a T-level in Digital Production Design and Development, she secured merit grade. Gabriela wants to do a degree apprenticeshipin software engineering and is hoping the work experience she has gained on her T-level will help her realise that dream. Gabriela explains, “The main reason I chose to do the T-level was the industry placement and I think it makes it easier to get a job afterwards.”

James Lynch, 21, did a T-level in Plumbing, he says that the T-level has bolstered his CV, he secured distinction grade. James had the opportunity to embark on a work placement at a local gas services company, commenting: “I absolutely loved it. Without undertaking the T-level, I wouldn’t have been granted such exceptional opportunities, which has bolstered my work experience for my CV.”

James’ ultimate goal is to secure a degree apprenticeship.

Nikita Robinson, 19 from Romford did a T-level in Digital Production Design and Development, she secured merit grade. She did work experience at a website design and social media management company called Flick Media. Nikita explains what is great about the T-level: “I really like the fact that I can see things that I’ve learnt at college and then put them into practice.”

“I really feel like I’ve got a bit of a head start in regard to getting the job, as these days, a lot of companies are looking for work experience on your CV.”

Nikita has applied to university, and she is hoping to study computer science at either Oxford, Brookes University, or Coventry University.

Abdelrahmane Belbouab, 19 from Newham did a T-level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, he secured a merit grade.

Abdelrahmane undertook two very different types of work experience with different companies as part of his T-level. The first was with Bowmer and Kirkland, a civil engineering company. He explains: “I got to try out four different job roles and then for the six-week summer holiday I was allowed to choose my favourite role, which was design management. It was good because we would go out on site a lot.”

His second placement was for a company called Thames Property Maintenance, a business owned by property company and, he says, “That was very different work, very hands-on. We did things like changing locks, painting, electrical work et cetera.

“It was a great experience to find out what it was like in real work life, as opposed to college life, and to get an insight into the way the construction industry works.”

Abdelrahmanehas already been shortlisted for a degree apprenticeship and a full-time job after completing his T-level.

Published in