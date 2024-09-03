Congress speaker’s story fuels dyslexic learner’s quest to read and write

Stephen Reynolds was inspired to get support to learn to read and write after hearing a speaker at a GMB Congress talk about his own challenges with literacy.

Stephen, 46, from Newport, turned to GMB Union’s learning team for help and was diagnosed with severe dyslexia and potentially other neurodiverse conditions, which impact his speech and make social interactions difficult.

Through one-on-one sessions with tutors, he is now learning to read and write. He supplements his weekly literacy learning lessons with homework assignments and wants to improve his skills enough to be able to send texts and obtain a forklift licence.

In recognition of his learning journey, Stephen has won the Essential Skills for Life Award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 which will be presented at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. He is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to his award, Stephen said: “This award means a lot to me and I want to share it with everyone who has helped me. Learning has changed my life by making me more confident and I am determined to carry on.

“I am grateful to my colleagues in work, the GMB Union and my tutor for their help. They are the real heroes for helping me.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government and recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

When he lost his job at a Wilko store, where he had worked for more than 20 years, Stephen feared that his inability to read and write would be a barrier to finding employment, but he secured his current post at Tomoe Valve Ltd, Newport within a week.

To repay the ongoing support he receives, Stephen completed a 10k run in Tenby to raise more than £1,500 to help other dyslexic learners.

“I left school with no qualifications and thought, because I was older, I would never be able to read and write and no one would help me,” said Stephen. “That changed when I heard the speaker at the GMB Congress who had been in the same boat as me. Learning to read and write changed his life and I wanted to learn and change mine.

“I got help from my union and they found me a brilliant tutor. I love learning, can’t wait for each lesson and want to be able to read bills, text messages, newspapers, labels and things in shops, so I can shop on my own.

“I also want to learn enough so that I can send messages on a phone, because my speech is poor and I cannot dictate. I have a good network of people around me who teach and support me. Without them I wouldn’t be here.

“My advice to anyone thinking of learning is just do it, don’t be afraid. There is help out there for people like me.”

Vincent Board from GMB Union said: “As Stephen continues on his educational journey, his transformation from a reserved individual to a passionate advocate for learning serves as a testament to his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles. He is inspiring others to pursue their own paths to self-improvement and empowerment.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”