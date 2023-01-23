Continued investment to support tech skills across North Essex

TechTalent, one of the UK’s leading tech training and talent placement providers, has partnered with the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) and the Prince’s Trust to deliver on the Essex digital skills initiative to support tech skills across North Essex.

The business will run two fully funded cloud computing courses in the coming weeks to help equip people across the region with key tech skills. All those who successfully complete the courses will receive the coveted Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner certification.

The first course will take place on 9 February in partnership with The Princes Trust and will be aimed at young people looking to break into their first tech role.

The second course will run on 2 March and is open to residents in North Essex who were adversely affected by the Covid pandemic, as well as those currently seeking employment and those currently in employment earning less than £25,000.

Everyone who takes part in the courses will benefit from TechTalent employability services and CV writing classes. Participants will also receive support from TechTalent to connect them with job opportunities available through its extensive network, which includes major employers including Meta, the UK Space Agency, Capgemini, and Infosys.

Janice Rae, Founder and CEO of TechTalent said:

“It’s fantastic to be able to share the news of this exciting partnership with NEEB and the Prince’s Trust and to be able to bring our fully funded, top-quality cloud computing courses to the North Essex region.

“Led by experienced industry professionals, our cloud computing training is designed to help students advance their careers in this in-demand field and give them the technical skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

As part of the joint initiative between TechTalent and NEEB, local businesses will also be able to benefit by putting forward members of their teams earning less than £25,000 a year forward for free training.

Councillor Marie Goldman, Chair of the North Essex Economic Board, said:

“Tech is a rapidly growing sector, especially here in North Essex, and we want to help our residents benefit from this opportunity by giving them the skills to start and develop a career. That’s why we’re funding this course. I’d really recommend people considering a career, or looking for their next step, sign up.”

Millie Snape, Youth Development Lead at The Prince’s Trust said:

“This is a truly wonderful opportunity for any young person interested in entering a career in tech”.

“Alongside working with experts in the field to expand their expertise, students will have the opportunity to develop their personal skills and confidence to enable a work-ready mindset. Collectively, this will allow young people to reach their absolute potential and kickstart their career in an area they are passionate about.”

TechTalent is an equal opportunities company and is fully committed to diversity and inclusion. 72% of its academy students are of Black, Asian, or mixed Ethnic heritage, and 47% identify as female.

