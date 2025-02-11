Cooking up a Career: Beth’s Apprenticeship Story

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, Sodexo UK & Ireland is celebrating the inspiring journeys of apprentices who are building their careers through hands-on learning.

Bethany-Ann Mullen, a trainee chef at one of Sodexo’s military sites, has always loved food not just for its taste but for the way it brings people together. Her apprenticeship has allowed her to immerse herself in the culinary world, combining practical kitchen experience with structured study. Through dedication and creativity, she is carving out a career that is highly rewarding.

Here’s Bethany-Ann, in her own words, sharing her story:

When I decided to become a chef, it wasn’t just about cooking it was about creating something that brings people together. Food has always been my passion. It starts conversations, offers comfort, and sparks joy.

I knew I wanted a hands-on career, and that’s why I chose an apprenticeship over traditional classroom-based training. Personally, I’ve always struggled with learning in a big group where someone talks at you. I’m much better at getting stuck in and learning by doing, which is exactly what this apprenticeship allows me to do.

Every day in the kitchen is different, and I look forward to the challenges each new day brings. Baking has been the hardest skill to learn so far. There’s so much science behind it, and I know I’ll need to spend more time on it to truly master it.

I love experimenting with flavours and cuisines. One of my favourite creations so far has to be a pulled pork gochujang burrito it was fun to come up with, and it turned out pretty amazing.

My biggest culinary inspiration is Joshua Weissman. His cooking is incredible, and I love his honest approach in The Unapologetic Cookbook. He’s taught me that cooking is a labour of love and that I should always stay true to my own style.

Social media has also played a huge role in shaping my creativity. Accounts like his, along with Nick DiGiovanni and Cameron Thomson, show me that there’s no single “right” way to do things. It’s about finding what works for you.

Balancing kitchen work and studying has been a bit of a challenge, but I’ve found a system that works. The kitchen is a fast-paced environment, so I set aside a few hours at home each week to work on my NVQ. It’s a lot, but it’s worth it.

This apprenticeship has confirmed that I’ve chosen the right path. I love what I do, and I can’t see myself doing anything else. My advice to anyone thinking about a culinary apprenticeship is this: be open to change. Not every day will be the same as the last.

This has been one of my best decisions of, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me next.