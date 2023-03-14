CRC Raises over £1600 for NSPCC as part of National Apprenticeship Week

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has partnered with the Gonville Hotel to raise over £1,600 for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC). The celebration was held earlier this year as part of the National Apprenticeship Week 2023 festivities and drew a crowd of notable local figures and business leaders, including the esteemed Mayor of Cambridge, Cllr Mark Ashton.

As part of the fundraising efforts, CRC took over the Gonville Hotel and its apprentices, both front and back of house, worked hard to deliver an exquisite 5-course menu for the guests. Alongside the delicious meal, guests were given the opportunity to enter a raffle that promised prizes such as a 2-night stay for 2 at the Gonville, a ‘Bentley Experience’ in a chauffeur-driven tour around Cambridge, and a 3-course dinner for 4 at CRC’s very own, student-run, Seasons Restaurant.

The event was a huge success, raising over £1,600 for the NSPCC. CRC is proud to have been able to support such a worthy cause and is grateful to the Gonville Hotel and all those who attended the event for their support. The NSPCC is a leading children’s charity in the UK that works to prevent child abuse and helps those affected to recover. By partnering with the Gonville Hotel and hosting this event, CRC has helped to raise awareness and funds for the NSPCC’s vital work.

The event was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the apprentices at CRC and the support they received from the local community. It was also an excellent opportunity for the apprentices to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience in the hospitality industry. Overall, the partnership between CRC and the Gonville Hotel was a resounding success, raising much-needed funds for the NSPCC and highlighting the talent and potential of the apprentices at CRC.

